The California Reparations Task Force releases interim report

The California Reparations Task Force just released the findings of their groundbreaking interim report, which calls for reparations for African Americans.

"I hope that all people regardless of color and creed really read this report with an open heart and open mind," said Kamilah Moore, of the California Reparations Task Force, said.

Moore chairs the trailblazing panel and urged the public to see for themselves the findings in their interim report.

"The conclusion of the report is, you know, reparations are owed and what this, you know, interim reports, which is nearly 600 pages long and 13 chapters, it pretty much details or substantiates the claim for reparations for the African American community," she told CBSLA.

The report came together with exhaustive analysis of historical records, testimony from experts and members of the community, among other elements.

The reports said in part:

"Four hundred years of discrimination has resulted in an enormous and persistent wealth gap between Black and white Americans."

The report breaks down in great detail the devastating consequences of slavery and the continued systems of institutional racism that carry on in the legal system, housing, employment and beyond.

"This report also marks the study phase in our efforts and the next phase is the development phase, where the nine member task force is having intentional conversations about, 'Okay, what does reparations look like in light of these harms that we just outlined?'" Moore said.

Jody Armour is author and professor of law at USC. He studies and teaches about the intersection of race, law and politics.

"This is an important moment for us collectively because if we don't share a common truth, we can't share a common purpose," he told CBSLA.

The professor pointed out just a couple of examples of inequities that still play out today, the disproportionate Black populations in the prison system and among the unhoused.

"You can't help but notice they're disproportionately Black because 75% of them are Black, and you go to San Quentin where I take my students, again, you see the demographics...Blacks are grossly overrepresented in those two most miserable places in our society, Skid Row and cell block," he said.

Black achievement despite oppression is also spotlighted in the report.

"In this report, you'll find a detailed list of contributions of the African American community to the state of California and the United States despite that ongoing oppression and human degradation that my community experienced," Moore said.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bipartisan legislation creating this panel back in 2020, making California the only state to move forward with such a study and plan.