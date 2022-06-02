ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Construction advancing on Elm Creek Parkway

By By Sam Johnson
 4 days ago
As the street improvement project on Lakeside, Hillside and Parkside Trail and Elm Creek Parkway continues, Champlin residents will notice a road closure in that area.

Starting on May 31, the westbound lanes on Elm Creek Parkway between Goose Lake Parkway and the east portion of Lakeside Trail were closed to facilitate street work along the east end of Lakeside and Parkside Trail. Traffic one lane in each direction is shifted to the eastbound lanes.

According to City Engineer Shibani Bisson, the street closure allows contractors to store and reclaim material from paving, access the neighborhoods, and work more efficiently. It also allows them to start work on the west side of Elm Creek Parkway.

Bisson said at the May 23 Champlin City Council meeting, that the contractor predicts the lane closure will reduce the full closure of Elm Creek Parkway from 30 days to 20 days in late July or early August.

Along with the lane closure, there will be some tree removals for those on the north side of the median between Goose Lake Parkway and Lakeside Trail on June 1 and 2. Part of the trail will be closed during the tree removal process.

Currently, the construction team is completing gate valve and water curb stop repair work, along with CenterPoint Energy relocating their gas manes throughout neighborhoods, which needs to occur before contractors can start street work. CenterPoint Energy is starting work on the east end of Lakeside and Parkside Trail, working their way counterclockwise through Parkside Trail and then the Lakeside and Hillside neighborhoods.

Bisson said the contractor anticipates the Lakeside, Parkside, and Hillside Trail neighborhood work will be completed by the end of July, and the Elm Creek Parkway portion by the end of September.

