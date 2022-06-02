City Council meets outgoing Albertville Royalty

he Albertville City Council met the Albertville Royalty Court and some of the upcoming candidates at its May 16 meeting. The Albertville Royalty Court wished to introduce themselves before Albertville Friendly City Days when the candidates will be judged for the 2022-2023 Royalty Court.

The current Albertville Royalty Court includes Miss Albertville and Miss Congeniality Sydney Rogers, Princess Kiley Anderson, Junior Miss Nora Dougherty and Junior Miss Maci Lindenfelser. Those not at the meeting were Junior Commodore Sebastian and Junior Miss Evelyn.

“We’d like to thank you all for this amazing year,” Anderson said. “The six of us have loved to represent this super friendly city. It has made a huge impact on our lives and we are extremely thankful.”

The coronation of coming senior candidates will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at the STMA High School Auditorium during Albertville Friendly City Days.. The six candidates are Kylie Renner (sponsored by Eye West Vision Clinic), Adeline Leon (sponsored by TGK Automotive), Josie Gillach (sponsored by Financial Security Bank), Rose Hauxwell (sponsored by Live With Gusto), Hannah Hughes (sponsored by Impact Nutrition) and Paige Reineke (sponsored by Mikal Knotek with Bell Mortgage).

Albertville Royalty Program Director Alyssa Gallagher told the council that they have a busy schedule ahead for Albertville Friendly City Days. Along with the coronation, the Albertville Royalty will host a Friendly Fiesta from 4:30- 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The candidates will host a root beer float stand from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The Albertville royalty will top Saturday night off at from 4-7 p.m. with a spaghetti dinner at St. Albert’s Parish Center.

Side-by-side ATV city code

The council decided to move forward and instruct staff to construct permits to amending the Albertville City Code to allow class 2 all-terrain vehicles on the roads. The council may vote on the amendment at its next meeting.

The amendment would allow side-by-side ATVs to travel on public streets in the city. Last year, golf carts were approved to be driven on the streets.

According to City Administrator Adam Nafstad, a resident requested an amendment to the city code. Side-by-side ATVs would not be allowed to travel on park trails and would need to travel only during daylight hours unless the vehicle has headlights, taillights and turn signal.

If the amendment passes, the speed limit for side-by-side ATVs will be20 miles per hour in all residential areas. The driver must be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license. Vehicles would need to be equipped with rear view mirrors.

Other

The council also:

APPROVED a temporary outdoor music permit for Hen and The Hog for a Parking Lot Party during Albertville Friendly City Days June 9-11.

APPROVED temporary liquor license for STMA Football Booster for June 9-11 for the Hen and The Hog’s Parking Lot Party.