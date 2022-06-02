Meet Albertville Friendly City Days Citizens of the Year

Bill and Lisa Valerius have been living in Albertville for almost their entire married life, over 30 years, and have never thought to be anywhere else. Their dedication to the city is being honored as they were named the 2022 Albertville Friendly City Days Citizens of the Year.

“We feel very blessed to be part of this community and love the people here and the small-town feel,” Lisa Valerius said.

The couple was able to see the city grow as they raised two children and now have a grandchild who they dote on.

Bill joined Albertville Fire Department in 1990, first as an EMT for two years, followed by 15 years as the department training officer. He held the position of captain throughout his time at the department. He served the citizens of Albertville for 31 years as a firefighter and EMT. Over the years, Bill saw the call numbers rise from around 100 per year in 1990 to around 400 a year by the time he retired in 2021.

While Bill was keeping the city safe, Lisa would be making sure everything was taken care of at home, even when storms would come in and the family would bunker in the basement as Bill rushed out the door into the raging weather.

They built their own house Albertville in 1997, where they still live today. Both Lisa and Bill came from large families. Lisa grew up in St. Michael and Bill was born and raised in Albertville – his parents Alfred and Ann Valerius were Citizens of the Year back in the day.

The family legacy extends beyond the Albertville Friendly City Days Citizen of the Year honors, but Bill’s father was also a firefighter in Albertville and Lisa’s father and brother were firefighters in St. Michael.

“[My children] kind of grew up in the department, my son and daughter,” Bill said.

Bill worked through the pandemic and wanted to wait until 2021 before he retired.

He was also on the Fire Department Memorial Committee, which in 2018 erected a memorial for retired firefighters outside the Albertville Fire Department.

“We had to go back to all the minutes that we could find from years ago to figure out how long everyone had been on [the department] because there wasn’t that good of records and that took us about a year and a half to figure all that out,” Bill said. “A lot of work, but well worth it and we got it done.”

Bill and Lisa would like to thank all first responders and those in the community who have shown them kindness over the years.

“We really like it [in Albertville], a lot of good and nice people here,” Lisa said. “We really do feel a part of the community. Over 30 years of friendships here. We really do love it.”

Lisa and Bill can be seen as the Citizens of the Year at the Albertville Friendly City Days Parade starting at noon Sunday, June 12, along Main Avenue.