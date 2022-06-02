ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, MN

Meet Albertville Friendly City Days Citizens of the Year

By By madelaine formica
Press & News
Press & News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYfWL_0fxplpqg00

Bill and Lisa Valerius have been living in Albertville for almost their entire married life, over 30 years, and have never thought to be anywhere else. Their dedication to the city is being honored as they were named the 2022 Albertville Friendly City Days Citizens of the Year.

“We feel very blessed to be part of this community and love the people here and the small-town feel,” Lisa Valerius said.

The couple was able to see the city grow as they raised two children and now have a grandchild who they dote on.

Bill joined Albertville Fire Department in 1990, first as an EMT for two years, followed by 15 years as the department training officer. He held the position of captain throughout his time at the department. He served the citizens of Albertville for 31 years as a firefighter and EMT. Over the years, Bill saw the call numbers rise from around 100 per year in 1990 to around 400 a year by the time he retired in 2021.

While Bill was keeping the city safe, Lisa would be making sure everything was taken care of at home, even when storms would come in and the family would bunker in the basement as Bill rushed out the door into the raging weather.

They built their own house Albertville in 1997, where they still live today. Both Lisa and Bill came from large families. Lisa grew up in St. Michael and Bill was born and raised in Albertville – his parents Alfred and Ann Valerius were Citizens of the Year back in the day.

The family legacy extends beyond the Albertville Friendly City Days Citizen of the Year honors, but Bill’s father was also a firefighter in Albertville and Lisa’s father and brother were firefighters in St. Michael.

“[My children] kind of grew up in the department, my son and daughter,” Bill said.

Bill worked through the pandemic and wanted to wait until 2021 before he retired.

He was also on the Fire Department Memorial Committee, which in 2018 erected a memorial for retired firefighters outside the Albertville Fire Department.

“We had to go back to all the minutes that we could find from years ago to figure out how long everyone had been on [the department] because there wasn’t that good of records and that took us about a year and a half to figure all that out,” Bill said. “A lot of work, but well worth it and we got it done.”

Bill and Lisa would like to thank all first responders and those in the community who have shown them kindness over the years.

“We really like it [in Albertville], a lot of good and nice people here,” Lisa said. “We really do feel a part of the community. Over 30 years of friendships here. We really do love it.”

Lisa and Bill can be seen as the Citizens of the Year at the Albertville Friendly City Days Parade starting at noon Sunday, June 12, along Main Avenue.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Fire Guts Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building

Originally published June 2 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Fire gutted a historic building Thursday that’s part of Fort Snelling’s Upper Post. Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner says multiple 911 calls about the fire at Building 53 — also known as the Historic Fort Snelling Officer’s Building — started coming in at about 2:30 p.m. When crews arrived, 40-50 mph winds were blowing the fire through the roof of the three-story brick building “like a tornado.” Tyner says workers inside were “lucky to get out,” with the last of the workers coming out when crews arrived. Two firefighters suffered minor hand burns from melting...
CBS Minnesota

Squirrel Causes Brief Power Outage In Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — A few thousand residents southwest of the Twin Cities lost power Sunday morning because of a squirrel interfering with equipment. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said a squirrel “in contact with the substation equipment” caused the power outage in Prior Lake around 7 a.m. About 4,000 people were affected. Power was restored around 8 a.m., MVEC said.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albertville, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Albertville, MN
Government
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Minneapolis Drives Self To Brooklyn Park Before Calling 911

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night, then drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling 911. Officers found him on the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11 p.m. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said his gunshot wound was not life-threatening. He was hospitalized. The Minneapolis Police Department is handling the investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Midas mechanic rescues dog from dumpster in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A life-saving rescue played out at a Shakopee auto shop this week after someone tossed their dog away in a dumpster. A mechanic at the Midas auto shop who was lucky enough to spot something moving in the dumpster and rescued the poor pet – who he has now brought home.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Citizens Of The Year
CBS Minnesota

Tens Of Thousands Of Chickens Killed In Wright County Egg Farm Fire

Originally published on May 29 HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County. The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage. The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms. “It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.” (credit: Dassel Fire Dept.) They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Abdi Ali, 21-Year-Old U Of M Student From Prior Lake, Last Seen June 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 21-year-old University of Minnesota student. Abdi Ali, of Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. He hasn’t been seen or heard from after posting to social media that day at about 6:20 a.m. Abdi Ali (credit: Teresa McFarland) He is believed to have been near the 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the U of M’s east bank campus that morning. Ali is said to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Call 911 if you have any information on his whereabouts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Judge rules St. Paul vaccine mandate was improperly imposed

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Ramsey County judge has ruled the city of St. Paul improperly imposed a COVID vaccine mandate on its unionized employees without negotiating. Judge Leonardo Castro called the mandate an unfair labor practice. He wrote that city officials did what they thought was right in the midst of a pandemic but the mandate was intrusive and it required the employees to give up their bodily autonomy in order to keep their jobs. The unions sued last year. A city spokesperson says the judge’s decision is being reviewed.
SAINT PAUL, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending May 29, 2022. May 23rd: Ethan Paul Coons, 20 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover - Wright Co. warrant - 5th degree-controlled substance. Valerie Olive Mabera, 52 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Hennepin Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 1st degree DWI. Anthony Edward Stewart, 31 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale - charge of domestic assault. Jacob Joseph Bradley Stoeckel, 37 of Robbinsdale was arrested in Anoka Co. - Wright Co. warrant - violation of no contact order.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Bring Me The News

Brick building burns at Fort Snelling

The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed its crews have been battling a blaze at Building 53, at 6271 Taylor Avenue. A release from the department says windy conditions hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was still burning. Two firefighters were treated for burns to...
Hastings Star Gazette

PHOTOS: An oasis in Hastings is for sale

This Hastings house is a must see. The kitchen, dining room and living room share one open space. At the center of the room is a huge island with five sides. the unique island has a bar top and a stove top. A modern vent hood hangs above the stove.
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man, 4 kids thrown into water when barge slams into boat in Red Wing

A man and four children were rescued from the water after a barge smashed into their boat on the Mississippi River in Red Wing on Friday. It happened at about 5:48 p.m. near the Ole Miss Marina, with the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reporting that a 45-year-old man and four children were thrown into the water during the collision.
CBS Minnesota

Grass Fire Burns Along Lake Minnetonka; Cause Suspected To Be Out Of Control Recreational Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened. (credit: CBS) No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
WAYZATA, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
112
Followers
162
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy