Osseo, MN

Osseo recognizes fighter’s 29 years of service

By Alicia Miller
Press & News
 4 days ago
At its May 23 meeting, the Osseo City Council recognized a former firefighter and his almost 30 years of service to the city.

The council also received an update on the administrative assistant position for public services, and reached an agreement with the Osseo Trolley program.

Recognition of Jesse Phenow

The council recognized Jesse Phenow and his 29 years of service to the city and the Osseo Fire Department.

He was hired as a firefighter with the city in April 1993. He resigned May 1.

“In his 29 years serving the city of Osseo, Jesse served as a firefighter, a lieutenant, and a captain,” Fire Chief Mike Phenow said. “In addition to being a stalwart firefighter himself, he helped hired, train, and mentor dozens of firefighters over almost three decades.”

Jesse Phenow was a fourth-generation firefighter. His daughter, Mackenzie, joined the department in 2019 and serves as the city’s first fifth-generation firefighter.

“Jesse’s experience, expertise, and good humor will be sorely missed, but his legacy will live on for years to come,” Chief Phenow said.

The department presented Jesse Phenow with a plaque to commemorate his years of service. The City Council and audience gave him a round of applause.

Public Services Administrative Assistant

Chief Phenow later presented the council with a candidate for the newly-created public services administrative assistant position, which encompasses human resources, records management, bookkeeping, general administration and more.

He said the position was posted April 14 and there were 15 applications received. The top five candidates were interviewed.

“Jamie Lee-Rakos stood out really for her professionalism, the breadth and depth of her skills and experience,” he said. He added that she comes with extensive experience.

Councilor Alicia Vickerman thanked Phenow for taking the initiative to create the position.

The council approved hiring Lee-Rakos for the public services administrative assistant position, which she was expected to start May 25.

Osseo Trolley program

The council also approved an agreement with Heinen’s Motorsports for the Osseo Trolley Program.

City Administrator Riley Grams said, “The old Osseo Trolley has seen better days. It’s really falling apart and becoming too much of a money pit to really keep up.”

He said the city looked into other ways to continue the trolley service. He reached out to Paul Heinen of Heinen’s Motorsports to see if they would allow the city to use one of their newer golf carts for the trolley service.

“Mr. Heinen did provide that to the city and because of that, City Attorney Mary Tietjen suggested that we enter into a pretty simple agreement that spells out the maintenance, liability, those types of things between Heinen’s and the city,” Grams said.

Councilor Harold Johnson asked if the city would be providing signage for Heinen’s on the trolley. Grams said that was already done, along with Evans-Nordby Funeral Home.

Other

In other action, the council:

ACCEPTED the bids and awarded the contract for the 2022 park home demolition project to Miller Trucking and Landscape Supply at a cost of $35,500. Demolition is expected to begin in June and be completed in July.

ACCEPTED the resignation of part-time police officer Greg Burstad.

Press & News

Osseo, MN
