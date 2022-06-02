ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sports betting to start in Ohio on January 1, 2023

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4plU_0fxplCrh00

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has announced that the sports betting bill in Ohio will launch at the begging of next year.

It will be the largest one-time expansion of gambling in Ohio history, the commission said.

Currently, the state has not yet finalized applications for the nine different kinds of sports betting licenses it will offer.

Despite this, there are three licensing windows to submit applications.

The first window begins on June 15; the second, a month later on July 15; the final window will begin Nov. 2.

Currently, at least 550 Ohio bars and restaurants eligible for these licenses have submitted “Sports Gaming Interest Forms” that will kick start the verification process, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The state estimates sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in its first year, growing to $3.5 billion within a few years, Eric Ramsey, lead market analyst for the PlayUSA Network told WCPO.

You can find the full implementation timeline here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Joey Logano beats Kyle Busch in overtime at Gateway

MADISON, Ill. — (AP) — Joey Logano watched helplessly as Kyle Busch drove away from him on a late restart Sunday, seemingly ending his hopes of delivering a much-needed win for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kevin Harvick's wreck with...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WHIO Dayton

SICSA’s summer camps to begin later this month

DAYTON — The SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center is preparing to kick off their series of summer camps later this month. SICSA will begin six weeks of summer camp on June 20 at their facility located at 8171 Washington Church Road in Dayton. Each week, a different program...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Casino#Begging#Windows#Wcpo#The Playusa Network#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

1 dead after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person died after a shooting in Dayton late Sunday night. We called Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, and they told us crews were called out to a shooting on the 200 block of Clemmer Street just before 10:50 p.m. >>2 dead, at least 2 injured after shooting...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple crews responded to a house fire in Dayton Sunday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported the fire on North Jersey Street off North Findlay Street around 6:43 a.m. >>Fire causes ‘heavy damage’ to house in Fairborn. Reports show the house is a two-story building...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dave Chappelle to host three comedy shows in Greene County next week

GREENE COUNTY — Tickets are now on sale for Dave Chappelle’s three comedy shows happening in Greene County next week. The shows will take place Thursday, June 9 through Saturday, June 11 at the Wirrig Pavilion in Yellow Springs. The shows are “cellphone free” with requirements such as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Sports
WHIO Dayton

Crash involving RTA bus sends at least 2 to area hospitals

DAYTON — At least two people were hurt in a crash involving in a RTA bus Friday morning. The crash was reported near the intersection of E. Third and N. Philadelphia streets in Dayton. Crews were called to respond around 10:12 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

2022 Troy Strawberry festival returns this weekend

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival is set to take place this weekend, with the theme being “Peace, Love and Berries.”. The event will bring in about 100,000 people and is expected to raise over $300,000 for nonprofit vendors and local businesses. Festival chairperson Tammy Walkup told us...
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner identifies woman killed in rollover crash in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY — A woman has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Miami County. Shelby Bowser, 21, of Arcanum has been identified as the woman who died in the crash by the Miami County Coroner’s Office. We called the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, and they confirmed crews...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
77K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy