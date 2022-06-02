Sports betting to start in Ohio on January 1, 2023

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has announced that the sports betting bill in Ohio will launch at the begging of next year.

It will be the largest one-time expansion of gambling in Ohio history, the commission said.

Currently, the state has not yet finalized applications for the nine different kinds of sports betting licenses it will offer.

Despite this, there are three licensing windows to submit applications.

The first window begins on June 15; the second, a month later on July 15; the final window will begin Nov. 2.

Currently, at least 550 Ohio bars and restaurants eligible for these licenses have submitted “Sports Gaming Interest Forms” that will kick start the verification process, according to our news partners at WCPO.

The state estimates sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in its first year, growing to $3.5 billion within a few years, Eric Ramsey, lead market analyst for the PlayUSA Network told WCPO.

You can find the full implementation timeline here.

