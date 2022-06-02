ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gresham sees increase in gun violence compared to same time last year

By Bridget Chavez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) – Across the country and in the Portland metro area crime is on the rise. The city of Gresham is no exception to this increase and recently saw two deadly shootings happen in the same area within a week of each other. FOX 12 spoke...

Oregon man gets life sentence for Portland shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who killed another man and wounded two others in a shooting as people left a concert at an indoor arena in Portland has been sentenced to life in prison. Thirty-nine-year-old Robert Jay James received the sentence Friday in Multnomah County Circuit Court...
I-84 east reopens at 33rd Ave. in Portland after police activity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have reopened all lanes of I-84 eastbound at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland following an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on Sunday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on...
Interstate 84 In Portland ShutdownFor Several Hours Sunday Morning

PORTLAND – All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 re-opened just after 11:00 Sunday morning following the closure at NE 33rd ave for police activity. Portland Police officers from the Central Precinct got a call shortly before 8:30 this morning about a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near the Sandy Boulevard Overpass.
Suspect Charged In Two Portland Murders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed two men within 10 days of each other. 30-year-old Nycole Griffin was shot at Southeast 9th and Ash on April 24th and died at the hospital after being transported by private vehicle. Morgan “Max” Victor was shot in an...
Teenager arrested in tie to Gresham homicide

16-year-old suspect taken into custody; possible Centennial High gun threat proved 'not credible'A 16-year-old male was arrested in Gresham in connection to the May shooting death of a 55-year-old man. Tuesday morning, May 31, East Metro SWAT served search warrants at two separate locations in the area of Southeast 190th Avenue and Clinton Street in search of a teenager believed to be connected to the murder of Leonard Madden, who had been found by police suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday, May 18. Just prior to serving the search warrants, police received a report about a named suspect...
How Is Oregon Working to Prevent Mass Shootings?

In the past three weeks alone, three mass shootings have rocked the country—in Buffalo, in Uvalde, in Tulsa—reigniting a debate about gun laws and pushing many Oregonians to look more closely at our state’s history of mass shootings and pay special attention to our progress—or lack thereof—on gun safety.
Man charged in 2 murder cases in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man previously charged for murder in a Southeast Portland shooting in May now faces charges for a separate deadly shooting in late April. Nathaniel Freeman, 33, was arraigned in Multnomah County court on May 27, according to Portland police. He is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Ny'Cole Lashawn Griffin on April 24.
16-year-old arrested at David Douglas High School for Gresham homicide

GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier. The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.
Readers Respond to Portland’s Effort to Reverse Displacement of Black Families

Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Man cited in Multnomah County after joyride in stolen boat, deputies say

FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) – A 25-year-old man was arrested in Fairview Thursday night after reportedly going for a joyride in a stolen boat. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said they first received reports around 8 p.m. Thursday that a man later identified as Andrew M. Belsher, 25, had launched the boat from Chinook Landing along with two other people, and was heading toward the main channel of the Columbia River.
West Linn man arrested in child predator sting

Washington County Sheriff's Office warns there may be more victims of four arrested menA 39-year-old West Linn man was arrested along with three other men Thursday, June 2, in a child predator sting by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Jeremy Clingman, 39, of West Linn, Alvaro Lopez Gudiel, 48, of Aloha, Thomas Hoffmeister, 34, of Aloha, and Andrew Grabhorn, 32, of Battle Ground, Washington, were arrested after agreeing to meet for sex with officers posing as underage boys and girls, according to the sheriff's office. The four men are charged with felonies of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree. "Detectives are concerned there may be more victims of these four individuals and are asking anyone with additional information to call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700," a press release stated. The sheriff's office encouraged parents to talk to their children about online safety and the social media apps they may be using. Clingman works for Portland-based civil engineering firm Harper Houf Peterson Righellis Inc. {loadposition sub-article-01}
