High Point, NC

Longtime city clerk Vierling to retire

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — When Lisa Vierling started her career as a municipal clerk in 1985 for the city of Hamlet in Richmond County, the only training available was on-the-job.

“I had no experience whatsoever,” she recalled. “I didn’t know what the clerk does, but, in a smaller town, you wear so many hats. It made me a better, well-rounded person, as far as knowledge of how a municipality works.”

Vierling has since risen to the heights of her profession during her stint as High Point city clerk since June 2001.

She’s decided to wind down her 37-year career and will retire from the city June 30.

“She has lots of awards and professional accomplishments and she’s going to be greatly, greatly missed,” said City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Monica Peters. “She has been a huge asset for all of us on council. She gives so much extra of her time with her dedication to our city.”

The clerk, which is one of three positions appointed by the council, records and maintains all official actions, meetings and records of the council.

Vierling served as clerk for Hamlet from 1985 to 1998 and for the town of Oak Ridge from 1998 to 2001.

She knew former High Point City Clerk Pat Simmons, who was then retiring after 23 years on the job.

“She had been talking to me and wanting to know if I would be interested in applying because they wanted a certified municipal clerk,” Vierling recalled.

She went through the interview process, first with the council’s Finance Committee and then the full council, and then was offered the job.

After she became a certified municipal clerk, Vierling earned master municipal clerk certification in 2003, the highest designation offered through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

She’s served on the board of that organization, including a stint as one of its regional directors, and has been active in the North Carolina Association of Municipal Clerks, serving as president from 2005 to 2006.

Vierling was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by then-Gov. Pat McCrory in 2016.

“She has been a stalwart for 21 years — the ultimate professional,” said Councilman Britt Moore. “She’s been the glue that has really held things together, doing the work that keeps the city running. It’s been a privilege to work with her.”

Vierling said she thinks the city’s biggest accomplishment during her tenure has been the development of its downtown catalyst project, led by Truist Point stadium.

“This was the shot in the arm that we needed,” she said. “It’s just an exciting time to talk about it and then be involved in it and you see it unfolding.”

She said she’s been considering retirement for several years and feels the time is now right. She said she wants to pursue a different kind of work but does not yet have definite plans.

“I love the job and it’s been very rewarding,” Vierling said. “I still have a lot left to offer. I’m really wanting to serve the community in a different way.”

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

Comments / 0

High Point, NC
