Ecolab confirms city expansion

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

HIGH POINT — Ecolab on Wednesday confirmed that it is going forward with plans to construct an 825,000-square-foot customer care center warehouse in High Point.

Roman Blahoski, director of global communications for the company, stated in an email that Ecolab expects to start construction in August or September and open it in the fourth quarter of 2023.

It will be in High Point North Industrial Center, a new business park on Sandy Ridge Road.

Ecolab will transfer 125 existing jobs from its facility in Winston-Salem to the new warehouse and will create 20 new jobs there, Blahoski said.

It will be two miles from its Greensboro manufacturing plant at 8300 Capital Drive, which has more than 500 employees and makes cleaning and sanitizing products for its food, retail, institutional, quick-serve restaurant and life sciences businesses.

“This is an expansion of our footprint in Greensboro,” Blahoski said. “The new facility will greatly reduce the number of miles required to shuttle product between locations in the region, eliminating an estimated 662,000 or more miles per year.”

High Point and Guilford County have authorized $414,863 and $457,445, respectively, in cash incentives for Ecolab to assist with the expansion.

“We welcome Ecolab, a fantastic Fortune 500 company, to High Point to continue their growth in North Carolina,” High Point Economic Development Corp. Director Sandy Dunbeck said. “High Point North is an excellent location choice, and we look forward to Ecolab being the first project in the business park.”

pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531

High Point Enterprise

