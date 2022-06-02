Local jobless rate hits pre-pandemic level

HIGH POINT — The city of High Point’s unemployment rate dropped in April for the first time to a rate lower than it was just before the COVID-19 pandemic started two years earlier, according to figures released Wednesday.

The local rate dropped by 0.6 of a percentage point to 3.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The city’s unemployment rate in February 2020, just before the pandemic-related shutdowns that came in March, was 4.2%. That shot up to 17.7% in April 2020.

The 3.9% rate is also barely more than High Point’s lowest unemployment rate of the past 20-plus years, which was 3.6% in December 2019, according to bureau records.

Mike McCully, an associate professor of economics at High Point University, called it “a good, positive job report for April.”

This past April’s local job gains were expected in the hospitality sector because of hiring related to the spring High Point Market, but manufacturing also had a strong month of hiring, McCully noted.

The local gains also built on continuing job gains statewide. Local unemployment rates decreased this past April in 83 of the state’s 100 counties and were unchanged in 13, the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Labor and Economic Analysis Division reported. Guilford County’s overall unemployment rate dropped by 0.2 of a point to 4.0%.

The rates for Davidson and Randolph counties both dropped by 0.1 to 3.2%, the department’s report said.

The overall Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area gained about 1,500 jobs in April, led by the hospitality industry, the report said. The region gained a total of about 13,000 jobs since the previous April, growth of 3.7%, lifting the overall number of jobs to about 363,800. That compares to 363,400 in March 2020.

Further good news: Although nearly 16,000 people in the Greensboro-High Point area dropped out of the labor force at the onset of the pandemic, the size of the labor force — which is the combination of those who have work and those who are actively looking for jobs — has since rebounded and in April was slightly higher than in February 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It’s unclear whether May’s job numbers will be as strong, McCully said. For one thing, education-related jobs are expected to show a seasonal decline tied to the end of the high school and college school years.

“We will also have to watch how consumers and businesses respond to rising interest rates,” he said.