Public comments sought tonight on budget

GUILFORD COUNTY — Taxpayers in Guilford County have a chance tonight to sound off on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ proposed $855 million budget for the coming fiscal year.

The public hearing on the budget will take place during the board’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Old Guilford County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St. in downtown Greensboro. The commissioners must approve a budget before the start of the fiscal year on July 1, and the board appears likely to vote on the spending plan during its June 16 meeting.

The overall proposed budget would increase spending by 14% from the current fiscal year, fueled by revenue resulting from an unprecedented spike in property values from the county’s latest revaluation that falls during this year.

County Manager Michael Halford is recommending that the county’s property tax rate remain at 73.05 cents for every $100 of property value. But because of the significant increase in assessed property values, the typical Guilford County homeowners and business owners would pay more in taxes.

How much anyone’s tax bill would go up depends on how much their property’s assessed value increased, but Halford told the commissioners last month that the average increase for a median-value home of $241,750 would be $418 per year.

To hold overall tax revenue even with the past year’s revenue would require dropping the property tax rate to 59.54 cents for every $100 of value. That would bring in $150.1 million less than leaving the tax rate unchanged.

Halford also crafted a budget to set aside money for the ambitious school construction bond package voters approved in May. County staff has indicated that Guilford County will need an extra $50 million in revenue each year through 2038 to pay off the obligation. Halford has said that 7 cents of the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year would amount to $50 million.

The proposed budget also would provide $251.6 million for the regular budget of Guilford County Schools, a $16 million increase from the current budget, the largest one-year increase in school system funding.

