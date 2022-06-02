ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College lacrosse player from Long Island dead at 19

By Allie Griffin
 4 days ago

A University of Massachusetts Amherst lacrosse player from Long Island died Monday morning at just 19 years old.

Aidan Kaminska, who was raised in Port Jefferson, died “unexpectedly,” according to an obituary notice and the university.

Neither the obituary nor the university’s announcement lists the student’s cause of death.

Kaminska was a sophomore communications major and a midfielder for UMass Amherst’s lacrosse team, the Minutemen.

The teen was known for “his infectious smile” and his ability as “a tremendous athlete,” according to his obituary .

He was named Rookie of the Week and called “an unlikely hero” by the student newspaper after scoring three goals against Hofstra University in April. He went on to join the CAA All-Rookie team for the 2022 season and ended the season being named to the 2022 CAA All-Tournament team.

University of Massachusetts-Amherst lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska was found dead at 19.
UMass Athletics
Aidan Kaminska starred in lacrosse and football at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School in Port Jefferson, NY.
Port Jefferson School District
Kaminska was named to the CAA All-Rookie team for UMass’ 2022 season.
UMass Athletics

Kaminska’s affinity for athletics began in his Long Island hometown when he started playing lacrosse as a youngster.

A student of the Port Jefferson School District, he played both lacrosse and football in high school — and became a team captain in both sports. He won several honors including All-County Midfielder in lacrosse and All-County and All-State in football for his senior year.

Kaminska loved baby animals, taking long walks in nature, cooking and trying out new recipes. He “loved to be goofy and make people laugh,” his family said in his obituary.

“Aidan had numerous friends and was an inspiration to many,” his obituary states. “He will sorely be missed.”

