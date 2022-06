ATTICA — Southmont boys golf coach Bill Whalen always holds his teams to a high standard because he knows what they’re capable of. After a second place finish where South shot a 347 Crawfordsville at the county meet, the Mounties used that as motivation as they teed off at the sectional on Thursday at Harrison Hills in Attica. The Mounties had been in their fair share of close matches all season and once again the sectional would be no different. Greencastle shot a 346 and Southmont was keeping the same pace for the Tiger Cubs as it would come down to junior Nolan Allen on the last hole. Allen needed a bogey or better to give the Mounties the sectional title. Calmly stepping up for his bogey put, the junior made it look easy to give Southmont their first sectional title since 2001 as the Mounties edged out the Tiger Cubs 345-346.

