Comedian Axel Blake has said “words can’t even explain” his emotions after being crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2022.The 33-year-old property maintenance manager from west London, who was Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer choice, scooped the £250,000 prize, as well as a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.Ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and his puppet Chuck the chicken came in second, while singer Tom Ball took third place.Speaking following his win, Blake said: “Words can’t even explain. I am shaking. Thank you everyone for voting for me. It means the world to me.”The comedian delivered another witty...

