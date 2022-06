City Council has tentatively agreed to consider changes to the membership of the board of the Austin Transit Partnership, with just a small change now, and the possibility of a larger and more controversial change in the future. Council approved a resolution on Thursday adding two ex officio members to the ATP Board of Directors, which is in line with what the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority board has already approved. The two would be the Austin city manager or a designee, and the executive director of Capital Metro or a designee.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO