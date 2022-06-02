Planning Commission supports first phase of East Austin development
By Jonathan Lee
Austin Monitor
4 days ago
The Planning Commission OK’d a rezoning on May 24 for the first phase of a larger development planned along Hudson Street in East Austin. Ledgestone Development Group plans 97 units in a mix of single-family homes and attached townhomes on several properties spanning 5711 to 5909 Hudson St. To build the...
Developers are looking to rezone a property currently home to the Bicycle Sport Shop on Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard. If successfully rezoned as a planned unit development, the lot would be redeveloped as a nine-story building with 400 residential units and a ground floor with mixed commercial use.
HousingWorks Austin has released its latest annual report on Austin’s housing market and supply of affordable housing, underscoring not only the drastic increases in home prices and rents many have experienced but also disparities in affordable housing supply across the city. “The high cost of housing and short supply...
Leander City Council approved adding multifamily housing to a multisport complex development that was originally approved only for commercial use in 2018 at the June 2 meeting. Council also approved additional parking space being added to the project development. The project will now be a mixed-use development that will feature...
Next month, on the first of July at 8 a.m., a relatively small number of low-income residents will get the opportunity to settle or continue to stay in Travis County. That’s because the Housing Authority of Travis County is opening up its waitlist for Section 8 housing choice voucher applications to 500 people.
A series of improvements at the intersection of FM 1660 and Mager Lane is one step closer to beginning construction. Signal modifications, right-turn lanes and a new wide sidewalk are all included in the project. The improvements are required as part of the Durango Farms development and will be funded...
As people across the world geared up to celebrate Pride Month, Austin’s LGBTQ community mourned the loss of its last cultural stronghold to redevelopment. On Wednesday, the city’s Historic Landmark Commission elected not to recommend historic zoning for the block of warehouses on Fourth Street. After another lively...
The City of San Marcos does not maintain a timely list of construction projects for media or public. Therefore, some of the construction projects listed below might have been completed and are still listed. Once the city updates its website we will update the list below.
Starting on June 22, developers in Austin will be charged a one-time street impact fee that will fund transportation infrastructure initiatives, bringing to fruition a long-term City Hall plan. Traffic and mobility comprise one of the largest quality of life issues in Austin. And while developers are never happy about new fees, the street impact fees could simplify the traffic impact analysis process and provide more clarity upfront about how the fees will figure into final project costs.
At the City Council Mobility Committee meeting last month, representatives from the ATX Walk Bike Roll program spoke about their commitment to achieving equitable outcomes when updating Austin’s urban trails, bike lanes and sidewalks. ATX Walk Bike Roll, a joint planning effort led by the Public Works and Transportation...
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gina Vasquez and her husband bought their East Austin home off Cameron Road for $58,000 in 1993. These days, it is appraised at $612,000. “My payment was $436, and that included taxes and insurance,” Vasquez told KXAN. “My [most recent] payment was $850. There’s no way we can afford it.” At 71 […]
Austin’s Office of Sustainability is working on the city’s first-ever food plan – a coordinating structure that is designed to help bridge disparities in local food access in a sustainable way. While Austin’s food system includes state-of-the-art restaurants and groceries across the city, the quality and quantity...
“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
The Austin Transportation Department completed a study and released recommendations Friday for reducing speed limits at a long list of locations. It's part of the city's effort to eliminate injury crashes and traffic deaths. The request to lower speed limits has been added to the June 9th agenda. ALSO |...
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock held its first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride Festival on Saturday. The inaugural Pride Festival was held at Centennial Plaza in the afternoon. Organizers said they weren't sure how the first pride event would turn out but in the end, hundreds of people filled the plaza.
LAGO VISTA, Texas - A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista. Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed...
From a new gas station with an in-house burger joint to a summer camp to a major home furnishing store, several new businesses are coming soon or now open in Pflugerville. A GMart-Valero convenience store and a Buddha Burger shop opened at the end of May at 1300 W Pflugerville Parkway, Pflugerville. Buddha Burger owner Raaziq Bhimani, whose family owns the new GMart-Valero location, said his burger restaurant sells freshly ground, ultra-premium beef burgers as well as chicken sandwiches, various kinds of french fries and milkshakes. Vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a breakfast menu, will be available by early fall, Bhimani said. The GMart-Valero will sell food, beer, wine, gas, soft drinks and other items commonly found in convenience stores. Instagram: Buddha Burger Official; Instagram: GMart_Pflugerville.
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. New vineyard development will uncork 1,000 homes in Austin suburb. A residential development anchored by a winery and resort is taking shape in Williamson County.
