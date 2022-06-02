ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planning Commission supports first phase of East Austin development

By Jonathan Lee
Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 4 days ago
The Planning Commission OK’d a rezoning on May 24 for the first phase of a larger development planned along Hudson Street in East Austin. Ledgestone Development Group plans 97 units in a mix of single-family homes and attached townhomes on several properties spanning 5711 to 5909 Hudson St. To build the...

