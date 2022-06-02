ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toshiba receives 10 initial proposals including 8 to go private

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it has received 10 investment proposals including 8 proposals to go private as the troubled Japanese conglomerate explores strategic options.

Toshiba, which has been bedevilled by accounting and governance crises since 2015, set up a special committee in April to solicit proposals after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan.

The deadline for submitting the non-binding proposals was Monday.

