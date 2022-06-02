ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A Night on the Town in Chicago Northwest

By Sara Tieman
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop, dine and have a great time in Chicago Northwest, encompassing the...

wgnradio.com



wgnradio.com

The hottest new restaurants to kick off summer in Chicago

“Summertime Chi” is officially upon us, and a walk along the river will be enough to convince you. To kick things off, Kevin Powell and Michael Piff talked to Eater Chicago deputy editor Aimee Levitt about their recently published list, “The Hottest New Restaurants in Chicago, June 2022.” Click here to read the full list.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Farmers Markets 2022: When and Where to Go This Summer

As June begins and summer quickly approaches, farmers market season has revitalized across Chicago. Though some markets have been open since April, others began their 2022 season this weekend, and many will continue into the fall. In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link...
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

Beneath the surface, work for Northwestern Medicine at 4445 W. Irving Park continues

Ride the #80 bus past 4445 West Irving Park Road and you won’t see many new signs of construction on Northwestern Medicine’s 4-story facility. But get off the bus and take a peek into the abyss and you’ll see there’s a lot going on below street level. The block-long site still looks like a deep excavation, but not nearly as deep as the first visit back in April.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boat rentals are the way to go on the Chicago River

CHICAGO — If you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat, you can still go boating. Marcella Raymond took us to the Chicago River where boat rentals are the way to go. At Chicago Boat Rentals you get a five-minute lesson on driving and safety. They have several pontoons that fit 6-8 […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
buildingupchicago.com

That new tower crane has Tandem’s 1044 West Van Buren going vertical

1044 West Van Buren was part of Chicago’s mini growth spurt of tower cranes in late May. And it’s doing what tower cranes do: turning empty lots into new buildings. This one in particular, designed by Antunovich Associates for Tandem (with Adjustable Concrete on concrete duty), will rise to 18 stories and deliver 196 apartments to the south end of the West Loop.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

The Chicago Show Previews With a Party

The Woman’s Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital hosted a launch party to announce special plans around this fall’s reimagined Chicago Show: Antiques + Art + Modern, October 6-9. Over 150 board members and their friends, designers, and dealers gathered for the event co-hosted by chair Suzette Bulley and honorary chair Alessandra Branca to build excitement surrounding The Woman’s Board collaboration with The Chicago Show.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Are you trusting the right people to handle your mortgage?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/28/2022: The Kohler Group at Coldwell Banker’s Kari Kohler joins the program to talk about how important it is to trust the right mortgage lender to ensure your move goes as smoothly as possible. To learn more about what the Kohler Group can do for you go to thekohlergroup.co or give them a call at 1-630-673-4586.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Rose Pest Control can protect your yard from mosquitoes

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/21/2022: Rose Pest Control’s Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about their process of protecting your yard from mosquitoes. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS (800-468-7378).
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

At Janellie’s Kitchen, A Wife-Husband Team Bring Puerto Rican Jibarito Sliders, Made-To-Order Frituras To Humboldt Park

HUMBOLDT PARK — Like many Chicagoans, Janellie Rodriguez decided to follow her passion during the pandemic. After years of working as a nurse, Rodriguez started selling freshly baked pound cakes on Humboldt Park’s Division Street with her chef husband. The desserts took off, and the two added kabobs, or pinchos, and arroz gon gandules — a traditional Puerto Rican rice dish — to their pop-up menu, drawing inspiration from their Puerto Rican roots.
CHICAGO, IL
todaynationnews.com

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace sells Bluff Lake home for $1.4 million

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and his wife Stephanie sold their Bluff Lake home in an off-market deal for $1.4 million, according to public records. Now a senior personnel director for the Atlanta Falcons, Pace was the Bears’ general manager from 2015 until the team fired him in January. Pace and his wife sold the home on April 28.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Lovely Naperville Estate Features Sun Room, 2-Way Fireplace, More

NAPERVILLE, IL — The beautiful banks of the DuPage River and the lovely hiking trails of Green Valley Forest Preserve are located just a short walk from this stunning Naperville home. Step inside to find an inviting living space illuminated by loads of natural light. A stunning two-way stone...
NAPERVILLE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist expands and celebrates five years

There is a spacious new dining room at Jennifer’s Edibles: Soul Food with a Twist, located at 1623 Simpson St. The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a re-opening and start of the restaurant’s fifth anniversary Customer Appreciation Weekend, which concludes on Sunday with a Jazz Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Jennifer’s Edibles Feeding the Community that owner Jennifer Eason founded during the pandemic to feed Evanstonians in need.
EVANSTON, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Scottish sights and bakery delights

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Duke of Perth. Located at 2913 N. Clark in Chicago, the restaurant is known for serving traditional Scottish food, like shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and whiskey. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Goddess and the Baker, which has multiple locations. They serve cake pops, gluten free brownies, rainbow cake, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Aquariums in the Midwest

For many people, aquariums and coastal areas are always connected, but the Midwest shows that this is not always the case. The Midwest is home to some of the top aquariums in the United States and has a great range of exhibits on offer that families of all ages can enjoy.
CHICAGO, IL

