ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Fit for a Queen? The cheat’s guide to making the platinum jubilee trifle

By Tim Dowling
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQTD7_0fxpbhoq00

Early adopters of the new platinum jubilee pudding – a competition-winning lemon swiss roll and amaretti trifle – were quick to point out what an enormous arse-ache it was . The recipe calls for 11 eggs and more than a litre of whipped cream. It requires you to make your own amaretti biscuits and lemon curd from scratch. Basically, if you fancied making this mega-trifle for a jubilee-weekend party, it’s too late – you should have started already.

But the recipe’s author, Jemma Melvin, insisted from the beginning that certain shortcuts were perfectly acceptable . You didn’t have to make St Clement’s jelly from gelatine leaves; you could substitute a packet of lemon jelly. In a pinch, shop-bought lemon curd would serve. So how quickly can you slap this pudding together in an emergency? I decided to find out.

Melvin’s abbreviated version requires you to make just two things from scratch: the swiss roll and a mandarin orange coulis. Everything else is shopping. But this proves difficult in itself. I struggled to locate arrowroot and the supermarket was out of lemon jelly, so I got lime. I had to go to two places to find ready-made custard, suggesting I’m not the only person out there trying to make this trifle in a hurry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pZGe_0fxpbhoq00
Tim adds lemon juice to his coulis. Photograph: Anselm Ebulue/The Guardian

Once home, I prioritise tasks, although my first priority should have been reading the recipe all the way through. I start by making the swiss roll, something I’ve never done. The batter looks thin and unpromising. While it’s in the oven, I begin reducing some tinned mandarin oranges with sugar. In hindsight I should have started with the jelly.

I’m not practiced at rolling cake: you’re supposed to pre-roll it while it’s warm, and then unroll it for filling. But on the second roll the sponge cracks, and the lemon curd oozes out of the sides. I have to remind myself it doesn’t matter what it looks like – it will be at the bottom of a trifle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSVhr_0fxpbhoq00
An attempt at laying the sponge on some sugar prior to rolling. Photograph: Anselm Ebulue/The Guardian

I attempt to thicken the coulis, but the recipe includes the bewildering instruction “slake the arrowroot”. I add water to the white powder and wait, thinking: maybe it will slake itself. Did it? I don’t know. Nothing dramatic occurs as a result of its addition. Never mind, I think. It’s assembly time.

Slices of distressed swiss roll form the base. Then comes jelly. Then you are meant to pause for three hours while this layer sets. I don’t have time, so I improvise: an inch-deep barrier seal of whipped double cream, enough to support a lake of custard and a floating tier of amaretti biscuits straight from the bag. After that, the gloopy coulis. More whipped cream follows, but I’ve already used so much that I have to run out and buy more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYHIh_0fxpbhoq00
Tim adds some white chocolate to the almost completed trifle. Photograph: Anselm Ebulue/The Guardian

I skip the elaborate “jewelled chocolate bark” topping, in favour of some crushed, lightly thrown amaretti biscuits, a handful of mixed peel, followed by a final (and in retrospect, unnecessary and disgusting) sprinkling of white chocolate shards. The result – the work of two hours, and enough to feed 20 – is so heavy I can barely lift it.

But I’ll tell you what: after a couple of hours in the fridge it is absolutely delicious, and the lime jelly is a real innovation. I might have got similar results if I had just thrown my shopping bag down a flight of stairs and then tipped the contents into a bowl, but I doubt the Queen would approve.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Meet the side-hustlers thriving off the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Hannah Foster has always had a flair for musical theatre. As a full-time primary school teacher, she loves to choreograph dance routines and facilitate art and craft activities for kids at special events. However, with the Queen’s platinum jubilee on the horizon, the Middlesex-based teacher finally saw a chance to use her talents in other ways. With the opportunity in sight, Foster decided to sign up for online and mobile marketplace Airtasker with the goal of using her abilities to make some extra cash in the lead-up to the bank holiday weekend.There’s been a buzz in the air ahead of...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trifle#Platinum Jubilee#Food Drink#Swiss
Hello Magazine

The Queen poses for very regal Platinum Jubilee portrait

The Queen has posed for a very regal new portrait in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee. Pictured sitting on a cushioned window seat at her home, Windsor Castle, with the historic residence's famous Round Tower visible in the distance, Her Majesty looks happy and content as she marks 70 years on the throne.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Kelly Joe Phelps, blues and country musician, dies aged 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer and guitarist whose music traversed blues, country and jazz, has died aged 62. A post on his Facebook page said he died “quietly at home in Iowa”. Born in Washington state, Phelps was raised in a musical family and first trained as...
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
The Guardian

Escape from Auschwitz: the most extraordinary Holocaust story you’ve never heard

A pair of Jewish prisoners plotted to break out of the death camp and tell the world the true horror of what they’d seen. How did they do it?. Escape was lunacy, escape was death. To attempt it was suicide. That much had been taught to Walter Rosenberg early, within a week of his arrival in Auschwitz, aged just 17, at the start of July 1942. One afternoon, he and thousands of others had been forced to stand in silence and watch a public hanging, performed with full ceremony. The SS men had lined up with guns over their shoulders and marching drums strapped around their necks, while out in front stood two mobile gallows, wheeled into position, one for each condemned man.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy