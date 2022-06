UPDATE: The PS5 is in stock at the BT Shop, The Game Collection and Box. The PS5 could restock at Game and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.It’s hard to believe, but it’s actually been a year and a half since the PS5 was first released into the world, and a whole year since we started officially tracking PS5 restocks. Despite it being out for such a long time, it’s still a challenge trying to get your hands on the console. Still, the situation has massively improved online in recent months. Consoles were pretty much in stock throughout the entire month of May, with Game...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 46 MINUTES AGO