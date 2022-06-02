ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Smart money accumulation signals a 60% upswing for Shiba Inu price

By Akash Girimath
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShiba Inu price is coiling inside a descending triangle, hinting at a breakout soon. Investors can expect a bullish breakout leading to a 26% upswing to $0.0000150. A four-hour candlestick close below $0.0000106 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Shiba Inu price continues to coil up as it trades every...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra, Shiba & Bitcoin – American Wrap 03 June

LUNA 2.0 price recovers as Do Kwon may not go to prison. LUNA 2.0 price started its recovery after the bloodbath as Korean authorities revealed prison time may be unlikely for Do Kwon. The Terraform Labs CEO could instead be hit by fines and penalties from regulators and lawsuits from investors, on account of the colossal UST and LUNC (previously LUNA) crash.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

How Shiba Inu price is at a make or break point

Shiba Inu price has bulls banging on the door of a red descending trend line. SHIB price looks set to break out of the downtrend since April. Expect a possible 55% price appreciation on the back of that breakout trade. Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is set to deliver a very...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Here’s what Shiba Inu needs to do to prevent a brutal sell-off

Shiba Inu price is edging closer to a descending triangle breakout without a proper directional bias. A breakdown of the $0.0000101 support floor could result in a 26% crash to the $0.0000074 barrier. Buyers need to defend the $0.0000101 foothold to prevent this sell-off. Shiba Inu price has been consolidating...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Why LUNA 2.0 price is due for a 45% sell-off

LUNA 2.0 price is likely to crash 45% again after a recent run-up. Sidelined buyers will get a chance to accumulate the token at the sweep of the range low at $3.50. A four-hour candlestick close above $10.20 will invalidate the bearish thesis. LUNA 2.0 price looks to be consolidating...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High And Low#Web3 Investment#Shib Usdt
FXStreet.com

Assessing the direction of Dogecoin price trend to identify trading opportunities

Dogecoin price is traversing a bullish descending triangle on a four-hour chart, suggesting an 18% breakout. A decisive move above $0.087 will confirm a move that will likely propel DOGE to $0.10. If sellers produce a four-hour candlestick close below $0.076, it will indicate a bearish breakout and result in...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

SafeMoon price on track to trigger its next money-doubling rally

Safemoon price is heading into the deep discount phase, extending from $0.000511 to $0.000636. A bounce off this area will like result in a 140% upswing to $0.00136 to create a higher high. If SAFEMOON produces a daily candlestick close below $0.000356 the bullish thesis will face invalidation. Safemoon price...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

All evidence points to a crash in Solana price to this level

Solana price briefly swept below the $37.37 support level, creating another lower low. The upside for SOL is capped due to the recent flip of the $41.25 high time frame support into a resistance barrier. A four-hour candlestick close below $31.76 will further exacerbate the bearish outlook and crash SOL...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Borrowed time

S&P 500 was indeed building a bull flag, which „must“ now continue with a fresh upleg so that the formation is validated. Odds are that in spite of the tech-led upswing, the rally would continue. All that‘s required for today, is a not too disappointing non-farm payrolls figure, which would (in the market‘s mind) give the Fed some leevay in taking on inflation while not choking off economic growth (however decelerating). Optimal outcome would be a figure somewhat below expectations as that would enable speculation as to how far the Fed would move towards focus on growth (the Brainard view of things) and away from Powell‘s resolute (verbally resolute, to be precise – big difference) inflation fighter pose. Yesterday‘s Yellen admission on getting it wrong, is a preview of more hawkish monetary policies still ahead.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

How to catch the next 50% Cardano price rally if you missed the first one

Cardano price is undergoing a bullish retracement after the recent 55% upswing. A bounce off the $0.516 support floor is likely to trigger another attempt to retest and overcome the $0.677 hurdle. A four-hour candlestick close below $0.471 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis for ADA.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $35,000 or $23,000, which CME gap gets filled first?

Bitcoin price and its recent uptick in bullish momentum suggest that the $34,445 to $35,180 CME gap will be filled first. However, the existence of a bear flag pattern indicates that a breakdown of weekly support at $28,850, could trigger a 37% crash. One significant on-chain metric forecasts that a...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ethereum buyers in luck as this bullish pattern could propel ETH to…

Ethereum price has come close to retesting the $1,731 support floor. A bounce off this barrier could trigger ETH to rally at least 16%. If sellers produce a four-hour candlestick close below $1,701, it will invalidate the bullish thesis. Ethereum price has been on a downtrend for roughly four days...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Crypto firms, especially exchanges, slash jobs as market rout continues

The prolonged downturn in cryptocurrency prices, along with broader tech sector woes, has led to a growing number of layoffs at crypto firms as participants brace for a bumpier ride ahead. On Thursday, the Winklevoss-led crypto exchange and custodian Gemini was one of the latest to announce job cuts of...
MARKETS
The Independent

Struggling chip shops to ask Norway for more fish to keep prices under control

British chip shops will turn to Scandinavia for help to keep prices “as under control as possible” amid surging costs.Chippies are battling rising energy bills along with increased costs of cooking oil, potatoes and fish due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The president of the National Federation of Fish Friers, Andrew Crook, will ask for help on behalf of his industry at the Frozen At Sea gathering in Alesund, Norway, on Wednesday.“Most vessel owners in Norway produce headed and gutted fish that is then sent to be processed elsewhere,” Mr Crook said ahead of the summit organised by the Norwegian Seafood...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Is ApeCoin price gaining steam for a significant movement?

ApeCoin price has been bouncing off the $5.93 support level for roughly a week, hinting at an explosive upswing. Investors can expect a minimum of a 15% rally to $7.19 but could extend to $8.14 after a 30% gain. A four-hour candlestick close below $5.93 will create a lower low...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Crypto.com gets nod in Dubai and FTX launches in Japan

Two out of the top 10 largest cryptocurrency exchanges by volume will expand into new markets, with Crypto.com obtaining a provisional crypto license in Dubai and FTX launching in Japan. Crypto.com announced on June 2 that the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) provided the exchange with provisional approval of...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Why a US May job report could be favourable for Ethereum price

Ethereum price sees heavy buying from bulls in the distribution zone. ETH price could well be shooting towards $2,148.67 on the back of the catalyst. If the US job numbers later today are a big miss, expect dollar weakness to create upside room for ETH. Ethereum (ETH) price has had...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy