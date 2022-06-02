ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Seguin Fire Department Fan Drive kicks off today

By Cindy Aguirre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Seguin) – “Summertime heat and humidity in our area can be relentless.” Those are the words of Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner as he helps to launch this year’s Summer Fan Drive. Skinner says the fan drive which begins today helps to collect and distribute...

Comments / 1

KSAT 12

Baptist Hospital System holds cereal drive benefiting San Antonio Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – The Baptist Health System is leading an effort to help children and adults struggling with hunger. “Thousands of children are negatively affected annually when they can no longer rely on their schools’ lunch programs because of the summer break,” according to a press release from the San Antonio Food Bank. “Texas is ranked 2nd in the nation for food insecurity, with one in six living in food-insecure homes.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Auto-pedestrian accident on Houston Highway

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police responded to an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night. It happened at approximately 10:37 pm Friday night when a 37-year-old man was crossing Houston Highway when a car going eastbound struck the man. The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in San Antonio with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
VICTORIA, TX
KVUE

Cruising out of Austin, ROT Rally kicks off this month at new location

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Expo Center is no longer the home for Austin's annual Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally. This year, they're travelling a little further up the road. The ROT Rally has moved to a permanent location in Bastrop County off of FM 969. "We...
iheart.com

Shots Fired During San Antonio Graduation Party

Shots erupted during a graduation part yon the west side early this morning. It happened in the 8500 block of Timber Wolf Drive. Eyewitnesses reported several people started fight at a party near Timber Wolf and Stoney Creek. As they were leaving, someone in a vehicle opened fire. Several rounds were fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Train derailment in Shiner

Skyview25 by Bianca Gonzales SHINER, Texas – TxDOT Yoakum announced that a train has derailed on US 90 in Shiner. The train is blocking all main crossings in Shiner. They request that the public please use alternate routes as you cannot cross any railroad crossing in Shiner. Photos by Bianca Gonzales and Skyview25 Updated Saturday at 12:06 p.m. A spokesperson...
SHINER, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Terrible idea' | San Antonio area representative calls out Abbott for 'random' school safety checks

SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott wants extensive school safety checks including unannounced random inspections of school campuses in wake of the Robb Elementary shooting. But some lawmakers disagree this is the right approach to school safety. “There’s teachers, administrators, and for summer school students still in there, it’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Why to Live in Schertz

The suburb northeast of San Antonio has long been popular with families, but its allure has only grown as the real estate market tightens thanks to an inventory of homes in multiple styles and prices. “That’s always been a popular area,” says Gerrish, with Re/Max Unlimited, explaining that its well-rated schools and convenient location along I-35 appeal to families, retirees and military personnel stationed at Randolph Air Force Base.
SCHERTZ, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Why to Live in New Braunfels

It took just two weeks for April Ryan to leave New Braunfels after graduating high school. The San Antonio native’s family had moved there when she was a teen, and she wanted to be anywhere else, eventually settling in the Pacific Northwest for nearly a decade before returning to Texas in 2008 in search of a lower cost of living.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Cooling centers open across San Antonio ahead of high temperatures

A young boy runs through a fountain of water at Yanaguana Garden and Playground near the Tower of Americas on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. A pattern of high temperatures reaching near or into the century mark has made many people seek relief from the heat. For some families, the park's fountain was ideal for cooling off. Tuesday's high was in the mid-90's. (Kin Man Hui/San Antonio Express-News) (Kin Man Hui/San Antonio Express-News)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
internewscast.com

Grandfather, 4 grandchildren killed by escaped Texas inmate are identified

The Texas family killed by an escaped inmate was identified as a 66-year-old man and his four grandchildren, authorities said. During a news conference Friday, Crime Stoppers of Houston identified the victims as Mark Collins, 66; Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11. Andy...
sanantoniomag.com

Why to Live in Castroville

Buyers looking for something new are increasingly widening their search to Castroville, where new builds and master-planned communities, such as the Alsatian Oaks neighborhood that broke ground last fall, offer contrast to the town’s 90-plus historic structures and homes. Those include Alsatian-style houses built between the 1840s and early 1900s and the Steinbach House, a 1600s home constructed in France and then shipped to Texas in pieces. It was restored 20 years ago by students and staff from a college in Alsace, France, and now serves as a visitor’s center and a good starting point for residents looking to get acquainted with their town’s European roots.
CASTROVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

3-hour weekend class teaches, refines meat-smoking skills

SAN ANTONIO – For $89, people are lining up to become certified backyard pitmasters at BrisketU. The in-person classes, held on weekends at local craft breweries, are selling out on a regular basis. Students learn all the basics, from trimming a brisket and selecting the most suitable firewood to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WDBO

10-year-old cousins and their classmate honored at funerals

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
UVALDE, TX

