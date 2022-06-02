Seguin Fire Department Fan Drive kicks off today

Buyers looking for something new are increasingly widening their search to Castroville, where new builds and master-planned communities, such as the Alsatian Oaks neighborhood that broke ground last fall, offer contrast to the town’s 90-plus historic structures and homes. Those include Alsatian-style houses built between the 1840s and early 1900s and the Steinbach House, a 1600s home constructed in France and then shipped to Texas in pieces. It was restored 20 years ago by students and staff from a college in Alsace, France, and now serves as a visitor’s center and a good starting point for residents looking to get acquainted with their town’s European roots.

CASTROVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO