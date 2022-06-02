ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

South Korean ruling party wins landslide in local elections

By Claire LEE, Jung Yeon-je
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuZBT_0fxpYrVF00
South Korea's ruling People Power Party won 12 of 17 major posts up for grabs in local elections on Wednesday /AFP

South Korea's ruling party won a landslide victory in local elections for leaders of major cities and provinces, official results showed Thursday, giving newly elected president Yoon Suk-yeol a significant boost.

An avowed anti-feminist and political novice, Yoon won the March presidential election by just 0.7 percent -- the narrowest margin ever -- and faces an opposition-controlled National Assembly that has vowed to closely scrutinise his policies.

But Yoon's People Power Party won 12 of the 17 major posts up for grabs in elections held Wednesday for mayors and provincial governors, including the capital Seoul and the country's second largest city, Busan.

The PPP's current Seoul mayor, Oh Se-hoon, was re-elected with 59 percent of the vote, while the PPP's Park Heong-joon was re-elected mayor of Busan with 66.4 percent.

Yoon thanked South Koreans for the "successful completion" of the elections on Thursday.

"I want to accept the results of this election as the will of the people to revive the economy and take better care of the people's livelihood," Kang In-sun, Yoon's spokeswoman, quoted him as saying.

Public sentiment has soured on the opposition Democratic Party's former president Moon Jae-in and his administration, which have been blamed for soaring housing prices in Seoul -- up nearly 120 percent during his time in office.

In parliamentary by-elections, the PPP took five of the seven seats up for grabs in the National Assembly, although the opposition Democratic Party still holds the majority.

The PPP's Ahn Cheol-soo, who withdrew from the presidential race to support Yoon, secured a seat representing a district in Seongnam, just south of Seoul.

Lee Jae-myung, who was the DP's presidential candidate, was also elected to parliament representing a district in the port city of Incheon.

- Public approval -

Experts said the landslide win gives Yoon the public approval he needs to push his agenda, despite lacking a majority in the parliament.

"The public has ruled against the Democrats, who have massive control within the National Assembly," Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University told AFP.

"Yoon and his administration will now have more confidence to push forward their policies, despite hitting a roadblock in the parliament, knowing that the public has their back."

The DP, which took 14 of the mayoral and gubernatorial posts in the last election in 2018, only won five key races this time, including three in its southern stronghold of Jeolla.

The electoral setback comes as the party struggles with internal rifts, prompted largely by rising star and interim chief Park Ji-hyun's call for reform following its defeat in the presidential election.

It also expelled one of its lawmakers earlier this month over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The DP's former Seoul mayor Park Won-soon -- who was a vocal advocate for women's rights -- took his own life in 2020 after facing an allegation of sexual abuse.

Oh Keo-don, the party's former mayor of Busan, was also forced to resign for sexually assaulting a female staffer.

"We received our second punishment after the presidential election," said DP interim chief Park.

"The results were worse than we thought."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Myanmar junta says will carry out first judicial executions in decades

Myanmar's junta will execute a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent democracy activist, both of whom were convicted of terrorism, in the country's first judicial executions since 1990, a spokesman told AFP on Friday. Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for offences under anti-terrorism laws.
POLITICS
AFP

Kazakhstan to pass constitutional changes: exit polls

Kazakhstan was set to pass changes to its constitution through a referendum Sunday, exit polls showed, after deadly unrest ended founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's three-decade grip on Central Asia's richest country. Three exit polls showed constitutional changes passing with more than 74 percent of voters in support, a government Telegram channel said, with official results expected Monday.
POLITICS
AFP

Cambodians vote in local polls as revived opposition vies for seats

Cambodians voted in local polls on Sunday as a revived opposition party attempted to dent Prime Minister Hun Sen's decades-long grip on power ahead of national elections next year. The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) -- which won 44 percent of the popular vote in local elections in 2017 -- was forced to forfeit its positions after a court dissolved it later that year.
ELECTIONS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean People#South Koreans#Ruling Party#People Power Party#National Assembly#Democratic Party
AFP

Myanmar villagers accuse junta troops of burning spree

Myanmar junta troops have torched hundreds of buildings during a three-day raid in the country's north, local media and residents said, as the military struggles to crush resistance to its rule. Troops torched hundreds of buildings in the villages of Kinn, Upper Kinn and Ke Taung over three days last week, locals and media reports said. 
MILITARY
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. Putin says there was "no problem" to export grain from Ukraine, saying it could be done via Ukrainian ports, via others under Russian control, or even through central Europe.
POLITICS
AFP

Germany funds army update to face Russia threat

The German parliament voted on Friday for a constitutional amendment to create a 100-billion-euro ($107-billion) fund beefing up its military defences in the face of an emboldened Russia. This was why the government needed the support of the conservative opposition to muster the two-thirds majority in parliament needed to pass the constitutional amendment.
MILITARY
AFP

Ukraine claims Russian forces pushed back in east in fierce fighting

Ukraine said Saturday its forces were managing to push back against Russian troops in fierce fighting in Severodonetsk despite Russia "throwing all its power" into capturing the strategic eastern city. "The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction," said Gaiday, who on Friday claimed that Ukrainian troops had won back a fifth of the city.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
AFP

North Korea fires eight ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea launched eight ballistic missiles from multiple locations Sunday, South Korea's military said, a day after Seoul and Washington completed their first joint drills involving a US aircraft carrier in more than four years. The exercises were the allies' first joint military drills since South Korea's hawkish new President Yoon Suk-yeol took office last month, and the first involving an aircraft carrier since November 2017.
MILITARY
AFP

AU head tells Putin Africans 'victims' of Ukraine conflict

African Union head Macky Sall on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Putin hosted Senegalese President Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi on the 100th day of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine says regained ground from Russia in key eastern city

With a see-saw battle for control of the strategically important city of Severodonetsk raging on, a senior Ukrainian official said Sunday that his country's forces now control "half of the city". On Telegram Sunday, Gaiday said: "The Russians were in control of about 70 percent of the city, but have been forced back over the past two days.
FIFA
AFP

US top general in show of support for Finland's NATO bid

Top US General Mark Milley  on Friday met Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to pledge US support for Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership bids which Turkey is  blocking. Their tactics, techniques and procedures are fundamentally inter-operable with NATO." Despite NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg repeatedly insisting the two nations would be welcomed "with open arms," their bids are being blocked by Turkey, which  accuses them of providing a safe haven for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a "terrorist" group by Turkey and its Western allies.
POLITICS
AFP

Canada handgun sales soar after Trudeau proposes freeze

Aman Sandhu checked store after store for a handgun in Canada's British Columbia, hoping to make a purchase before a freeze on sales takes effect, but struggled to find one in stock. "It takes two months just to get a license with all the background checks."
WORLD
AFP

Estonian government in crisis as coalition crumbles

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on Friday called for talks on a new government after her ruling coalition fell apart, urging unity because of security concerns over neighbouring Russia. Kallas said she hoped the conflict "would have opened the eyes of all the parliamentary parties to the importance of a common understanding of the threats for us as a country neighbouring Russia".
POLITICS
AFP

Three Chinese astronauts arrive at space station

Three Chinese astronauts arrived at the country's space station on Sunday, the Chinese space agency for human flights said, the latest stride in Beijing's aim to become a major space power. But under Chinese President Xi Jinping, the country's plans for its heavily promoted "space dream" have been put into overdrive.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Ukraine's position has 'worsened a little' in Sievierodonetsk fighting

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's position "worsened a little" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, but Kyiv's forces defended their positions against Russia in an industrial zone as heavy fighting raged, the regional governor said on Monday. Ukrainian forces had been trying to hold their ground after saying...
POLITICS
Reuters

After'partygate', UK PM Johnson to face confidence vote on Monday

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote by lawmakers in the governing Conservative Party later on Monday, the chairman of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady has told lawmakers. "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

64K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy