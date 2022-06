LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Police Department was dispatched to Unity Worship Center at approximately 2 p.m. where the funeral for Malcolm Long was taking place. Lt. Dillan Taylor told FOX 56 that the sheriff’s office, who was already on site to escort the procession to the graveyard, was requesting backup after shots were fired.

