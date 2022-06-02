ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Smith: The Celtics' Youth Will Make The Warriors Look Old

By Andre Ochoa
 4 days ago
Photo: Maddie Meyer
Jason Smith: “I see a lesser version of when the Pistons beat the Lakers in 2004 where the Lakers looked like they got old overnight. As the series goes on, Boston’s youth is able to do what they need to do defensively and make the Warriors look old.”
Ryan Hollins: “I think Golden State in 6. I don’t think they’re the same powerhouse, and they know they have to win on the defensive end. I don’t think the Celtics are consistent enough to beat the Warriors for more than two games.”

On today’s episode of The Jason Smith Show, Jason and Ryan Hollins preview game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jason is sticking with his Celtics in 6 pick, and compares this series to when the Pistons beat the Lakers in 2004, as Boston’s youth will make Golden State look old. Hollins knows the Warriors have to win on the defensive end, and if this happens, this will be the Warriors last championship before their dynasty ends.

The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
