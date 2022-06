It’s no surprise that after playing high-intensity games on back-to-back days, the pitching would hit a wall at some point. And on Sunday, they reached that fate. Michigan coach Erik Bakich took a gamble, using all three of his starters in the first game of the NCAA Regional against Oregon. He then used two of those same pitchers in the Wolverines’ first matchup against Louisville on Saturday in junior right-hander Cameron Weston and sophomore left-hander Chase Allen which limited the pitching availability on Sunday. And in addition to the lack of starting pitching, he had also utilized juniors right-hander Noah Rennard and left-hander Jacob Denner, Michigan’s two go-to relievers in the previous games.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO