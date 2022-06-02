Athens County to give bonuses to EMS workers

Athens County Commissioners signed off on an agreement to give Athens County Emergency Medical Services employees who worked full time during the pandemic $2,500 bonuses.

The Board of Commissioners and representatives from IAFF Local 5126 met Tuesday during the commissioner’s meeting.

The county will use American Rescue Plan funds to pay for the bonuses. The current memorandum only includes full-time employees, such as paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

Another memorandum will detail bonuses for part-time employees.

Commission President Lenny Eliason and Commissioner Charlie Adkins said the board will ask Auditor Jill Thompson to issue to the funds as a separate check.

Athens County will get a list of the employees with their start dates before sending the information to Thompson to cut the checks. They hope to have that list later this week.

Commissioner Chris Chmeil apologized for the lateness of the bonus compared to what other agencies received.

“Sorry this took so long,” he said.

Paramedic Steve Pallo said EMS employees have felt under-appreciated but bonuses will go a long way.

“It’s been a brutal two and a half years,” he said of the COVID pandemic.

Chmeil noted that the county is applying for another grant, which may go toward more bonuses for EMS employees.

Pallo noted that new union leadership will take over Friday.

In other matters, the board approved two resolutions. One resolution declared May as Mental Health Month. The other declared June 6 as Community Health Worker Day.

Athens-Hocking-Vinton Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services 317 board executive director Diane Pfaff noted that the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline — 988 — will be available on July 16.

Governor Mike DeWine announced several mental health initiatives this year, most recently a pediatric behavioral health initiative that was introduced in mid-May. Hopewell Health will take the lead in providing those services region, as it has in the past.

“People in this region shouldn’t see too much of a shift in service,” Pfaff said.

In regards to the Community Health Worker Day, Athens City-County Health Department Director of Community Health and Engagement Ruth Dudding noted that community health workers do not work in clinical settings, rather they serve as an advocate for individuals in their communities.

They go to clients’ homes and talk to them to learn what exactly makes taking their medication hard or how they can address other medical issues. Issues may including the inability to afford medication, lack of transportation, lack of adequate instructions or lack of help from others.

In other matters, the board approved intermittent hiring at the Athens County’s 911 center. Interviews were being conducted Tuesday and were expected to continue after the commissioners’ meeting.

Also during the commission meeting, the board approved a proclamation for Lou Anna Lenigar thanking her for her many years of service to Athens County and congratulating her on her retirement.