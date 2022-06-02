ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India weighs appeal panel for social media takedowns

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

NEW DELHI, June 2 (Reuters) - India is considering whether to set up an appellate panel to hear grievances by social media users against operators’ decisions to take down content, the information technology ministry said on Thursday.

The remarks came in a document seeking public comment on amendments to IT rules that took effect last year, aiming to regulate content and spur firms to respond faster to legal requests to remove posts and give details of message originators. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Takedowns#New Delhi
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'

KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country. "The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase,"...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia says it will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. "One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and certain results have been achieved", Peskov said, referring to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine says it pushes back Russian troops in battlefield city

KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Saturday it had recaptured a swathe of the battlefield city of Sievierodonetsk, in a rare counter-offensive against Russia's main assault force that had been steadily advancing in the east. The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified and Moscow said its own...
POLITICS
Reuters

Twitter says waiting period for Musk's deal has expired

June 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Friday the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired. Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy