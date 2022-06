PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a missing 90-year-old woman from the Centennial Neighborhood has been found safe. PPB said earlier today Hanna Zerie, 90, left her home in the 1200 block of Southeast 144th Avenue on Friday, June 3, 2022 at about 11 a.m. on her way to church near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. Although she regulary walks the route, she never came back home as expected.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO