Diploma delayed: OSU-Cascades Class of 2022 includes Bend 85-year-old

Registration has opened for summer and fall terms at Oregon Coast Community College. Summer is a great time to catch up on credits or take an interesting course for fun. Summer 2022 classes include U.S. Government, World Regional Geography, American Indian History, Literature of Science Fiction, Disc Golf, Surfing, and more. Summer term begins July 5 and ends August 20. For Fall 2022, students can expect a robust lineup of classes, activities, and events. Fall term will include a wider selection of courses including computer science, Japanese Culture, Environmental Literature, Disc Golf, Surfing, and much more. Fall term begins September 26 and ends December 10.
