'He made us all better': Former Dallas Cowboys coach, teammate remember Marion Barber

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

DALLAS — You couldn’t help, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett emphasized by phone Wednesday night, but love him.

“I forever will love and miss him,” teammate Greg Ellis added by text. “He epitomized what it means to be humble.”

Coaches, players and current members of the Cowboys organization mourned the death of former running back Marion Barber after he was found dead in his apartment Wednesday. He was 38 years old.

They remembered a player as quiet and respectful off the field as he was physical and punishing on it.

“A rare guy!” Garrett continued in a tribute by text. “His physical style and relentless spirit were infectious! Showed up in how he practiced. Showed up in how he played in games! It was impossible not to notice #24! He leaped off the tape.”

The Cowboys selected Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft . He played the first six of his seven NFL seasons with the organization, rushing for 4,358 yards and 47 touchdowns while donning the Cowboys star.

Garrett became the team’s offensive coordinator in 2007, when Barber raced to 975 yards and 10 touchdowns even as he didn’t start a game. That was his second straight year with double-digit scores. “Marion the Barbarian” was born.

Marion Barber — a one-time Pro Bowl selection — rushed for 4,780 yards and 53 touchdowns during his seven-year NFL career. Mike Fuentes, AP

“There were so many plays,” Garrett said. “I can remember just countless runs where he would keep the play alive. Say it’s a sweep to one side and you get hit and there’s nothing there and you’d be like ‘go down deep, reverse the field.’ Six guys would tackle him, he’d shake them off. It was incredible.

“He always sought out contact. He always delivered the blow. His style of play was infectious.”

So infectious, in fact, the Cowboys continue to use Barber as an example in meeting rooms. Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete, who coached Barber in Dallas from 2007-10, said he shows Barber clips to players every season and as recently as two weeks ago.

“Talking about pass protection, talking about setting, shooting your hands, striking with a purpose,” Peete remembered Thursday. “The ability to finish runs, lowering your pads, exploding through the defender.

“I utilize him as a model every time I talk about physical play, physical runs and finishing runs.”

Ellis, whose 12.5 sacks earned him a 2007 Pro Bowl selection with Barber, remembered Barber’s “outstanding run” to avoid a safety against the New England Patriots in 2007. Barber's 65 yards and touchdown rushing in a 45-35 season-opening win over the New York Giants put the Cowboys on a path to finish tied for the NFC's best record during the 2007 season.

Just one of many contributions on and off the field from a man Ellis described as “one of the most generous people I have ever met."

Peete said Barber “would give the shirt off his back.”

Barber invited teammates and coaches to his home, cooking them dinner. He visited their homes, stopping by to play with Peete’s children when they were young. He was entertaining in some conversations, analytical and reflective in others. He called Peete to let him know he was retiring. The conversations, the running backs assistant said, seemed “just normal.”

Barber seemed “at ease” when he relayed retirement news, even if he didn’t specify his next step. He still called about Peete’s subsequent Rams teams and play style, the two in contact also when Peete returned to Dallas to coach the Cowboys again in 2020.

Some members of the Cowboys had seen Barber in recent months, but Peete said he hadn’t had as recent a conversation. He prefers to remember the humble, hardworking player who walked Cowboys halls and threatened gridirons rather than focus on mental health and legal challenges that dotted Barber’s last years.

“The man I’m going to remember is the guy I coached (who) was a very positive influence on a lot of the guys he was around,” Peete said. “The determination to try and make everyone a little bit better a person.”

Ellis said Barber “never complained about anything and was “one of the best teammates I have been blessed to play with.”

“I forever will love and miss him,” Ellis added.

Barber died nine days short of his 39th birthday.

“As great a player as Marion was, he was an even better person,” Garrett said. “He loved his teammates and his coaches! His teammates and coaches loved him! Anyone who had the great fortune to be around him knows the impact he made on all the people in his life. He made us all better!

“Marion was so genuine, so selfless, so giving. He would run through the wall for you and he always had your back! I absolutely love Marion Barber and will miss him very much!

“Brill and I are so saddened by this news and extend our sincere condolences to the Barber family and all who loved him.”

