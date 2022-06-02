Zadkovich hired as head coach of Perth Glory in A-League

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Ruben Zadkovich has been appointed head coach of the Perth Glory for the next two A-League seasons.

The Sydney-born Zadkovich took over as interim manager from Richard Garcia late last season and helped the team to a win and two draws from 10 games in charge.

Perth finished a distant last in Australia’s top-flight, 12-club competition after a season disrupted by injuries.

The 36-year-old Zadkovich ended retired as a player in Perth after a career which included stints with clubs in Australia and England and three games for his national team.

The Glory on Thursday also confirmed former Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Portsmouth assistant Joe Gallen will serve as Zadkovich’s senior assistant.

___

