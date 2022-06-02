ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Pink Floyd's tribute to Syd Barrett and the moment that moved the band to tears

By Mark Blake
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

One day in the summer of 2011, Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour was driving through London’s King Cross when he decided to look for Unit Studios. It was here, in January 1974, that he’d conjured up the four-note guitar figure that ignites Shine On You Crazy Diamond . Gilmour couldn’t remember the address, only that the tiny rehearsal room was down an alley and “an absolute shit-hole”. But it was long gone now.

From such inauspicious surroundings came a piece of music that book-ended Pink Floyd’s 1975 album Wish You Were Here and still defines them today. Although never released as a single, and running to nine parts and 26 minutes, Shine On You Crazy Diamond is Floyd’s greatest (non) hit.

In 1974 the band were reeling from the success of the previous year’s The Dark Side Of The Moon , which had jettisoned them from cult status to a US chart-topping act. But none of them knew what to do next. Instead, they toured in fits and starts, while trying to write the follow-up.

It was a daunting prospect, and there were several false starts. In December 1973 they resumed work on ‘ Household Objects ’, a project they’d started three years earlier. They spent eight weeks at London’s Abbey Road studios making music without using conventional instruments. Instead they created a bass line by ‘playing’ an elastic band stretched over a matchbox, a drum beat by striking a block of wood with an axe… “I think it was a delaying tactic, because we didn’t know what else to do,” drummer Nick Mason admitted.

By Christmas they had abandoned the idea. But one sound was retained: the note made by running a finger around the edge of a wine glass filled with liquid. These tuned wine-glass notes would become the first sound heard on Shine On You Crazy Diamond . In the meantime, Floyd began work at Unit Studios.

By the end of their January stint, they had work-in-progress versions of three new songs: Raving And Drooling, You Gotta Be Crazy and Shine On You Crazy Diamond . Waters’s disillusionment with the music industry had inspired the first two.

“Oh look, we’re rich,” he said. “We set out to achieve what we set out to achieve. What do we do now?”

But it was obvious whom Shine On You Crazy Diamond was about. The ‘seer of visions… you painter, you piper, you prisoner’ was Floyd’s co-founder Syd Barrett , who’d quit the group in 1968 suffering mental health issues.

“I remember feeling very sad about Syd,” said Waters. “And there was guilt there, too.”

While Floyd became rich, fêted and famous, the reclusive Barrett had abandoned his musical career and was living alone in a womb-like apartment in Chelsea, West London. Floyd went back on the road in June 1974, and premiered an early version of Shine On , dedicating it to “Sydney Barrett”. The song encapsulated a band on the cusp of stardom, but urging their old friend and former bandmate to come out of hiding and show the world what he could do. But progress was still slow when work on the new album resumed at Abbey Road in the new year.

“None of us were feeling terribly inspired,” said Mason, who recalled days spent listlessly firing an air rifle at a dartboard while waiting for inspiration to strike. Waters eventually cracked, and announced that he was ditching Raving And Drooling and You Gotta Be Crazy , and suggested turning Shine On You Crazy Diamond into the opening and closing tracks on the album. In the meantime, Waters began writing new material to plug the gap.

Slowly, a theme emerged: absence. The absence of Syd Barrett, of inspiration within the band, and – as both Waters and Mason were about to get divorced – an absence of wives and relationships.

Floyd’s tribute to Syd Barrett unfolded slowly, allowing the atmosphere to build. For such a lengthy piece of music by a band popularly regarded as progressive rock, Shine On was still rooted in the blues. Parts One to Five shifted from an eerie cinematic overture, to a hymn for Syd and then to a languid jazzy finale.

Shine On resumed on the second side of the original LP. As reflected in the writing credits, Richard Wright’s Minimoog synthesiser, Hammond organ and string synthesiser dominated much of parts Six to Nine. Wright (who died in 2008) often named Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Wish You Were Here as his favourite Floyd song and album.

On June 5, 1975, in a moment worthy of a Hollywood scriptwriter, Syd Barrett, unrecognised, shuffled into Abbey Road while Floyd were listening to a playback of the track.

“At first we thought he was someone who worked at the studio,” said Mason. “Nobody recognised him.”

The slim, elfin Syd of 1967 was long gone. Barrett had shaved his head and eyebrows bald, was heavily overweight and clutching a plastic carrier bag. Some eyewitnesses recall him asking when it was time for him to play guitar; others remember him jumping up and down while furiously brushing his teeth. Both Waters and Wright were supposedly moved to tears.

‘Sydney Barrett’ breezed out of Pink Floyd’s life as quickly as he’d arrived. None of them ever saw him again. Their tribute became the cornerstone of Wish You Were Here , an album that, despite Waters’s disgruntlement, only compounded Floyd’s position as one of the biggest bands in the world.

Shine On You Crazy Diamond remains the essence of 1970s Pink Floyd: a compelling mix of icy reserve, raw emotion and nostalgia. At 12’ 07” during the final part, the outro from Barrett’s greatest Floyd hit, See Emily Play , flits through the mix, then disappears into the ether – like Syd himself. It’s a fitting way to end the track.

Comments / 2

Related
loudersound.com

10 absolute classics from 10 albums people love to hate

Sure, 2002’s Ghostship movie clocked a Tomatometer rating of 16 percent for being equal parts predictable and plotless, but horror aficionados still swoon for that mass decapitation scene. Amid Friends’ middling ten-seasons slog, the episode where Ross and Joey’s flagging horn-dog energy is revived when they shift focus from the former’s failed sexual encounter to the snack he fixed himself afterward (The One That Could Have Been, Part 2) is genuinely fucking funny.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Yes Drummer Alan White Has Died at 72

Legendary drummer Alan White, most known for his time spent behind the kit for progressive rock icons Yes, had died at the age of 72. White's death was revealed by his family in a lengthy tribute. While an official cause of death was not given, it was revealed that the musician had passed after a "brief illness."
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mason
Person
Syd Barrett
Person
Richard Wright
Person
David Gilmour
musictimes.com

The Beatles Secret: Here's How Paul McCartney Made 'Abbey Road' Song

Paul McCartney chose the best inspiration to create one of the songs in The Beatles' album, "Abbey Road." Out of The Beatles members, McCartney is the most public about how he has written and composed songs throughout their career. For instance, he said he made "Yesterday" when he was about...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#King Cross#Unit Studios
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
loudersound.com

Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
MUSIC
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

330
Followers
155
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy