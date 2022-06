BIG STONE GAP — Two weeks after the 46th annual Mountain Empire Older Citizens Walkathon, organizers say the donation total is still rising. Marsha Craiger, coordinator of MEOC’s Emergency Fuel Fund, said Friday that the walkathon’s donations have reached $126,832, with more expected from corporate sponsors and walkers. The walkathon has been the Emergency Fuel Fund’s primary fundraiser, Craiger said, and the fund has helped seniors in Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton with winter season heating costs for most of five decades. To be eligible for assistance, applicants must be at least 60 with income at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

