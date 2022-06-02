Wenck posts game-winning hit for Glidden-Ralston at Exira-EHK

(Elk Horn) Glidden-Ralston scored two runs in the top of the 7th to knock off Exira-EHK 5-3 in Elk Horn on Wednesday. Caden Wenck stepped to the plate with two outs and delivered in the key situation.

The Wildcats took advantage of an error, hit batter, and walk to load the bases. Wenck’s game winner was part of a two hit night. Coach Joey Walker said after the game, “He’s one of our two seniors and he’s been a great leader.” Walker adds, “The last couple of games he’s had some huge hits. I’m just really happy for him. He’s been a part of this program for five years. There’s nobody else I’d rather have up with the bases loaded.”

Exira-EHK held early leads of 1-0 and 2-0. Jameson Kilworth posted a first inning single and his courtesy runner Chase Schwab was driven in by Dane Paulsen’s base hit. In the second, Jaiden Pettepier walked and came into score on a Kilworth single.

Glidden-Ralston took their first lead with three runs in the 3rd. Waylon Hein, Mark Lensch, Jonathan Bergmeier all had hits. The Wildcats also drew two walks and took advantage of a big error in the frame.

The Spartans tied the game at three when Dane Paulsen scored in the 5th. Paulsen posted a single, stole 2nd, went to 3rd on a wild pitch, and scored on an error.

Jameson Kilworth started the game for Exira-EHK and allowed three runs on three hits, three walks, and struck out five. Jaiden Pettepier entered in the 4th inning. He retired the first six batters he faced. Pettepier allowed two runs on two hits, one walk and struck out four.

Mark Lensch got the win on the mound for Glidden-Ralston. He entered with one out in the 5th in relief of Colby Wallace. Lensch struck out five, walked two, and gave up one hit.