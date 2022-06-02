Catch who was named Orangefield Female and Male Athletes of the Year

ORANGEFIELD – There will be a new coach running the ship of the proud, tradition-rich Orangefield girls basketball program. Eric Girola was named the head coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator early this Spring, and he is thrilled to get to work at Orangefield. “It’s been great so far, the...
ORANGEFIELD – There was plenty of dribbling and shooting fun at the Orangefield Bobcat Basketball Camp as the school has had their biggest turnout ever. Orangefield head boys basketball coach Jake McDonald is astonished by the numbers. “We have right at 100 kids and that is just phenomenal,” said...
Vinton, La. (KPLC) - A fall during the fifth race at Delta Downs Friday left a jockey and a horse severely injured. The jockey is currently hospitalized, while the horse was euthanized due to its injuries. Jockey Everardo Rodriguez is in intensive care in Beaumont with a brain bleed, said...
On behalf of the Port Arthur Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, staff, students and parents, we would like to thank our entire community for your support during the 2021-22 school year. Because of your support, we were able to address the needs of each child in our district...
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County district judge has sentenced a former Hudson ISD teacher and youth pastor to prison for having a relationship with a student. Judge Bob Inselmann sentenced James Dillon English, 30, of Lufkin, to eight years on Thursday after English had entered a guilty plea on a charge of improper relationship with a student in April.
HOUSTON (KETK) – On Friday afternoon, Crime Stoppers of Houston as well as friends and family of the Collins family held a press conference to offer a statement on behalf of the family regarding the tragic loss of their loved ones. During the press conference, the victims were identified. According to Crime Stoppers, the following […]
Soon the citizens of Huntington and all that travel that way will have access to what will be a contender for the best burger in Angelina County. If you love Mom's Diner in Lufkin, think of this as an unaffiliated family offshoot. The Free Sisters are actually three sisters Terry,...
A 15-year-old Texas boy died after he fell into a Houston-area bayou while fishing with a friend, according to authorities. The Harris County Medical Examiner has identified Dahmari Hayes as the victim of Thursday's accident at Sims Bayou. An official cause of death have not been released. Police were told...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont pastor, members of his church and the Southeast Texas community are taking action and stepping in to become a physical presence against violence and crime. Fresh Fire Ministries Pastor Jeremy Williams is hosting a series of prayer walks in areas of Southeast Texas. Members...
Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Howie Wonders says one person was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont following a one-vehicle accident in far south Newton County. The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 Saturday evening on County Road 4213, also known as Indian Lake Road, in the Hartburg Community. According...
She’s a lively and beautiful 2-and-a-half-year-old husky awaiting her furever humans to come adopt her. She loves children, belly rubs and treats. She also walks great on a leash. Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Luna. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.
HOUSTON, TX — (EINPresswire) — Comida casera is the unique and delicious home cooking of indigenous Mexican American families in south Texas and northeastern Mexico. Mexican rice is a staple of comida casera, and it is loved and enjoyed in every Texas Mexican American home, from Houston, to San Antonio, to McAllen, to Monterrey.
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins told 12News the family called law enforcement after finding the baby unresponsive in a home somewhere in the Hamshire-Fannett area. The exact address the call came from is unclear.
HOUSTON - Erum Rani, a Muslim LGBTQIA activist in short order, tells FOX26 that they will be opening the first affirming mosque in Houston, a dream she’s been working on for a few years. "Pride month is a great month for us in the LGBTQ community to show our...
John Bilbo feels honored to be in his new position. “I really feel like I did the right thing coming up through the ranks. I feel like I have gotten respect and people are dedicated to me. I am excited about this opportunity and I think a lot of the staff is also.”
TxDOT PORT ARTHUR/ BRIDGE CITY–Beginning Monday, the Rainbow Bridge connecting Bridge City and Port Arthur will be down to one lane of traffic daily, 8am-5pm, due to inspections. The inspections are anticipated to take approximately three weeks to complete. Please slow down and watch for crews during this time. Expect possible delays.
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — A fugitive is behind bars after Southeast Texas officials served a warrant at a Newton County home. It happened Thursday in the 500 Block of County Road 4089 in Sandjack, Texas. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the U.S. Marshal Services and...
Comments / 0