ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Catch who was named Orangefield Female and Male Athletes of the Year

By Van Wade
Orange Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrangefield High School recently named their Athletes of the...

www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orange Leader

Eric Girola eager to guide Lady Bobcats hoops program

ORANGEFIELD – There will be a new coach running the ship of the proud, tradition-rich Orangefield girls basketball program. Eric Girola was named the head coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator early this Spring, and he is thrilled to get to work at Orangefield. “It’s been great so far, the...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

Orangefield Bobcats Hoop Camp sets record numbers

ORANGEFIELD – There was plenty of dribbling and shooting fun at the Orangefield Bobcat Basketball Camp as the school has had their biggest turnout ever. Orangefield head boys basketball coach Jake McDonald is astonished by the numbers. “We have right at 100 kids and that is just phenomenal,” said...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Orangefield, TX
Orangefield, TX
Education
Orangefield, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
KTRE

Judge sends former Hudson teacher to prison for relationship with student

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County district judge has sentenced a former Hudson ISD teacher and youth pastor to prison for having a relationship with a student. Judge Bob Inselmann sentenced James Dillon English, 30, of Lufkin, to eight years on Thursday after English had entered a guilty plea on a charge of improper relationship with a student in April.
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

It won't be long

It won't be long till it will be time for the kick off and workers at the Jasper Independent School District are getting ahead of the game.
JASPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athlete Of The Year#Highschoolsports#Orangefield Female#Orangefield High School
kjas.com

Driver injured in weekend crash in far south Newton County

Newton County Precinct 4 Constable Howie Wonders says one person was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont following a one-vehicle accident in far south Newton County. The crash occurred shortly before 8:00 Saturday evening on County Road 4213, also known as Indian Lake Road, in the Hartburg Community. According...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Meet Luna. See how you can bring home this sweet husky.

She’s a lively and beautiful 2-and-a-half-year-old husky awaiting her furever humans to come adopt her. She loves children, belly rubs and treats. She also walks great on a leash. Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Luna. For more information, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.
WEST ORANGE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
tejanonation.net

Mexican Rice Is A Treasure of Comida Casera

HOUSTON, TX — (EINPresswire) — Comida casera is the unique and delicious home cooking of indigenous Mexican American families in south Texas and northeastern Mexico. Mexican rice is a staple of comida casera, and it is loved and enjoyed in every Texas Mexican American home, from Houston, to San Antonio, to McAllen, to Monterrey.
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

Fire Chief John Bilbo ready to serve Orange with dedication

John Bilbo feels honored to be in his new position. “I really feel like I did the right thing coming up through the ranks. I feel like I have gotten respect and people are dedicated to me. I am excited about this opportunity and I think a lot of the staff is also.”
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Work On Rainbow Bridge

TxDOT PORT ARTHUR/ BRIDGE CITY–Beginning Monday, the Rainbow Bridge connecting Bridge City and Port Arthur will be down to one lane of traffic daily, 8am-5pm, due to inspections. The inspections are anticipated to take approximately three weeks to complete. Please slow down and watch for crews during this time. Expect possible delays.
BRIDGE CITY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy