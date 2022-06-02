ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Medical mystery: Toledo mother recalls stroke while riding her horse

WKYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt would be the first of many...

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Northeast Ohio cancer patient, support dog recovering after attack

CLEVELAND — A northeast Ohio cancer patient said she and her emotional support dog are recovering after a neighbor's dogs attacked them in April. Marcia Perry has stage four breast cancer and said she relies on her black labrador, Lucky, for assistance. But right now, Perry is without Lucky, as he recuperates from being bitten more than a hundred times by three pit bulls.
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Shooting in Toledo sends one man to hospital, causes multiple crashes

The average for a regular gallon of gas in Michigan surpassed $5 per gallon Saturday for the first time, according to AAA. Bark in the Park, Storybook Festival, and Old West End Festival: Here's a look at what's happening around town today in the 419.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Health
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Health
presspublications.com

Zoo welcomes new sea lions

The Toledo Zoo announced four new sea lions that are being slowly introduced to the exhibit. They include Penny and her female pup, Phoenix, and Skye and her female pup Storm. (Toledo Zoo photo)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse
earnthenecklace.com

AJ Colby Leaves WJW Fox 8: Where Is the Cleveland Meteorologist Going?

Cleveland residents have to prepare for changes coming to the Fox 8 News lineup. After his long career there, AJ Colby has left WJW in Cleveland, Ohio. The meteorologist started his career young after being inspired by the weather team on Fox 8. The news of his departure has surprised WJW viewers, and they have several questions. They want to know why he left and where he is going next. There is some speculation he was suspended or that he is retiring. There’s also some disbelief whether this news is true. However, AJ Colby’s colleagues have confirmed the meteorologist’s departure from Fox 8 News.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
WTOL 11

Police investigating single-car rollover crash in Oregon Friday

OREGON, Ohio — Police are investigating a single-car rollover crash in Oregon early Friday morning. The incident occurred on I-280 North near the Pickle Road overpass just before 1 a.m. At this time, the driver's identity and the extent of their injuries is unknown. We will continue to keep...
WTOL 11

Waterfowl rescue: Geese saved from rooftop on Maumee River

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six goslings were saved from starvation atop a downtown Toledo rooftop Tuesday night. The mother goose laid eggs on an inviting rooftop patio nearby the Maumee River on Water Street. With a couple of trees and grass, the greenery likely seemed like an appropriate nesting place for the family of waterfowls, Laura Zitzelberger, co-founder of wildlife conservation nonprofit Nature's Nursery, said.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Maybe Cheese Born With It

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday, June 5, the owner of a local food truck is about to make a splashy national debut, taking her “cheesy” concept to the big time. And the end result could be a cool, $50,000 prize. After years of teaching by day and...
TOLEDO, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Boy Was Found Wandering Alone In A Detroit Alley In 1986. What Happened To His Mother?

22-year-old Lisa Walton lived in the 4400 block of Pacific in Detroit, Michigan, with her 11-month-old son, Darnell. Lisa was pregnant with her second child. On January 21, 1986, a child was found wandering alone in an alley in the 19900 block of Pelkey. Pelkey is located on the east side of Detroit. Authorities took the toddler to the Detroit Police Department while they attempted to identify and locate the parents. The toddler was placed in protective services and taken to a temporary foster home. For four hours, the police assumed the toddler was a little girl. When one of the officers changed the child's diaper, they realized he was a little boy, reports the Detroit Free Press. Lisa Walton's mother was at home watching television. A broadcast appeared asking for the public's help to identify a child found alone wandering the streets of eastside Detroit. When the picture appeared on the screen, she realized the toddler was her grandson, Darnell. She contacted the Detroit Police Department. Once Darnell was identified, everyone realized that Lisa Walton and her unborn child were missing.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

Toledo fire truck hit by car Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Fire Department truck was hit by a car Thursday evening while dispatched on an emergency call in south Toledo, according to the Toledo Police Department. A TPD incident report said the truck was traveling northbound on Tremainsville Road, passing through the intersection with Douglas...
TOLEDO, OH
Detroit News

Juggling Act: A local OB-GYN hangs up his scrubs after delivering 10,000 babies

If Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and the ’90s were the terrain of alt band 10,000 Maniacs, then consider Dr. Joseph Beals of Troy as the man of 10,000 babies. That’s roughly how many babies Beals, an obstetrician and gynecologist, estimates he’s delivered during his roughly four-decade career. If you do the math, that’s 263 babies a year or 22 babies a month over 38 years. That’s a lot of babies.
TROY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy