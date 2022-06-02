ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

A’s pen letter detailing problems in Coliseum

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hq0IT_0fxpKdkX00

OAKLAND, Calif. ( KRON ) — KRON4 obtained a copy of a letter sent to the Oakland Coliseum by the Oakland Athletics on May 12 detailing a list of issues with their aging home ballpark. The letter was first acquired by The Oaklandside .

The letter was written by Vice President of Stadium Operations David Rinetti and was addressed to Executive Director of Coliseum Authority Support Henry Gardner. The problems included broken seats, the presence of cats and moths, people intruding into the ballpark, and more.

Mountain lion found in high school classroom taken to Oakland Zoo

Faulty seats

The A’s said that facility stagehands are forced to repair broken seats every game. Some seats can be fixed on the spot, but others are sometimes deemed out of commission for several games. The letter highlighted premium sections 116-118 behind home plate, where the team said the seats are bolted to a steel base that has “many areas of corrosion.”

Plumbing issues

In the letter, the team said the Coliseum has “continuous plumbing and water leakage issues.” While the entire complex is affected during rain season, the A’s pointed to the team’s clubhouse areas and batting cages as places where water leakage has occurred.

Problems such as plumbing back-ups and leaking pipes and sinks have caused customer service issues as food stands have been forced to close.

“When these issues happen, we contact the facility engineers to see what can be done,” Rinetti said in the letter. “Many times there is a dispute on who is actually responsible. When these issues happen, we usually have to shut down the food stand until fixed, causing customer service issues with our fans.”

Lack of security

The team reported an increase in intruders, including one person who has entered the facility at leas three times in the past few months. The man was arrested on May 10, the same day as an A’s home game against the Tigers.

Still, the team says he has done damage. Rinetti said he “basically helps himself to whatever is available on the property” and has stolen more than $1,000 of food and beverage items. The A’s requested 24/7 security to put a stop to the intrusions.

Press box windows

The team reported windows in the press box that do not slide open. Rinetti said he has been working with engineers to replace the mechanisms.

Poor connectivity

Despite the team investing almost $500,000 to upgrade its connectivity, problems persist. The letter said the Coliseum’s connectivity is subpar compared to other facilities.

“We recently reached out to AT&T to have them fix the 4G service to the stadium that has been substandard for years,” the letter said. “We are working with ASM staff to get this done currently.”

Aesthetics

The A’s want to upgrade the look of the stadium’s exterior. Rinetti cited a berm outside Gates A and D that had visible dirt and weeds.

The team also mentioned a homeless encampment on Baldwin Street outside the Coliseum that it was working with the city to fix.

Critters

KRON4 reported before the season that the Coliseum has 30-40 feral cats living in it. Rinetti said the A’s are getting reports of cat feces throughout the stadium. In addition to the cats, moths are “everywhere” and gravitate towards light standards during night games.

Rinetti finished the letter by asking the Coliseum to provide a plan for capital expenditures for the stadium in 2022 and a list of expenditures for the past five years.

KRON ON is streaming live now

It has been a trying season for the A’s, who held the second-worst record in the American League (20-33) after blowing a late lead to the Houston Astros on Wednesday. The team frustrated fans by shipping out many of its top players before the season, including deals that sent third baseman Matt Chapman to Toronto and first baseman Matt Olson to Atlanta.

The A’s are drawing an average of 7,637 people to their games, by far the lowest total in MLB. They have received significant negative press for their empty stadium.

In an effort to keep the team in Oakland, the A’s are attempting to construct a new stadium at Howard Terminal . Relocation is also on the table, as KRON4 reported in 2021 that the team visited ballpark sites in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for racist attack at Mountain View Starbucks: police

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime. Officers responded […]
KRON4 News

One dead in crash located in Sonoma County

(BCN) — One person died in a solo car crash east of Healdsburg in Sonoma County on Thursday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the crash on Franz Valley Road south of Spencer Road and found that a Ford Focus had gone off the roadway and struck a […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Pescadero classroom cougar will not return to wild

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Pescadero High School students were arriving for school to take final exams this week when a wild mountain lion cub bolted into a classroom and hid under a teacher’s desk. There were no people inside the room at the time. A quick-thinking school employee closed the classroom’s door to ensure that […]
PESCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

Video shows Oakland woman killed in hit-and-run, police look for driver

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Surveillance video captured a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly woman who was on her way to church in Oakland. The video belongs to a business leader who has seen enough, and says he is ready to leave.  The woman was crossing a street at the intersection of 16th Avenue […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#The Oakland Coliseum#The Oakland Athletics#Stadium Operations#Coliseum Authority#Oakland Zoo Faulty
KRON4 News

‘Routine’ call leads to weapons seizure in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A “routine” call of a vehicle collision led to the discovery of a virtual armory of weapons, according to San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph via Twitter. “Patrol officers responded to a ‘routine’ call of a solo vehicle collision. The driver had a pistol concealed in his waistband, and […]
KRON4 News

First Raising Cane’s in Bay Area to open in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally coming to the Bay Area! The first Raising Cane’s is set to open in Oakland this summer on July 14, the company announced in a press release Thursday. Raising Cane’s will open its first restaurant in the Bay Area at 8430 Edgewater Drive, which is roughly two miles away […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

Man who died in Milpitas hang-gliding accident identified

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in Union City homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman for the April 9 homicide of 43-year-old Karim Zepeda Martinez in Union City. Stephanie Ledon, 30, was charged with murder and robbery, police said in a press release on Friday. Union City Police Department officers responded to the area of Eric Court and Kenita Way around […]
KRON4 News

Vacaville firefighters battle 3rd-alarm brush fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Fire Department battled a third-alarm brush fire on Friday evening near Butcher road. Cal Fire assisted VFD in fighting the fire. The Vacaville Police Department asked people to stay clear of the area so crews could fight the fire. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy