1 dead, SigAlert issued after fiery crash on 605 Fwy: Officials

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman and Sam Bader
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

A person is dead and both sides of the 605 Freeway were closed after a crash in Los Alamitos.

The crash was reported a few minutes after 9 p.m., and officials responded to a reported vehicle fire on the freeway south of Katella Avenue, according to Captain Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority.

A SigAlert was issued for all lanes of the 605 after a vehicle hit the center divider and caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The northbound lanes were reopened around 10 p.m., with a possibility that they might need to be closed again, according to the CHP. The southbound lanes remain closed as of 11 p.m.

At least one person was killed in the crash, which left a vehicle overturned, said Officer Kimball of the CHP.

