As someone who has been a maid of honor twice, a bridesmaid for two other weddings, and a ring bearer (long story), I’m very familiar with wedding-day mishaps. Wardrobe malfunctions, beauty blunders, spills and stains, allergic reactions—they’re all par for the course. While you can’t be prepared for every problem you might encounter on your wedding day, a little preparation can go a long way. To ensure the day runs as smoothly as possible, a well-stocked wedding day emergency kit is an absolute must.

