ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Honors Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyG5r_0fxpHNrE00
Law enforcement officers accompanied families to place a rose at the memorial statue as a tribute to those lost in the line of duty. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

OCEAN COUNTY – Ocean County authorities and local law enforcement agencies honored and remembered fallen officers at the 31st Annual Ocean County Law Enforcement Memorial Day Observance.

The ceremony, held at the Ocean County Police Academy, paid special tribute to 18 officers killed in the line of duty since as far back as 1926.

A memorial on site features flags overlooking the statue of a police officer holding a child’s hand. It bears an inscription naming the Ocean County Honor Roll dedicated to officers who lost their lives in the call of duty.

In a moving scene, law enforcement officers accompanied family members in placing a rose at the statue in honor of their fallen loved ones.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, who delivered the keynote address, said he saw the occasion as an opportunity to express appreciation for the heroism exhibited by law enforcement officers daily and to offer gratitude to their families as well.

Billhimer reminded those gathered that President John F. Kennedy designated Police Week and Peace Officer Memorial Day because he understood police officers as unique and special individuals, worthy of acknowledgement by a grateful nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUzUi_0fxpHNrE00
Law enforcement officers from all over the county came out to the ceremony to remember those that had been lost. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

“As everyone here certainly knows, before any police officer begins their shift, they kiss their wives or their husbands and their children goodbye,” said Billhimer. “Never knowing for certain if they will be fortunate enough to do so again at the end of their shift.

“The willingness to confront unknown danger is what makes police officers so extraordinary,” Billhimer continued. “They are selfless human beings who embrace a purpose far greater than themselves.”

The ceremony began and ended with pomp and circumstance befitting the memorial service. A motorcycle squad, as well as an Honor Guard, proceeded past dignitaries and guests to the special memorial area dedicated to the fallen officers.

The Point Pleasant Borough High School Panther Music Concert Band under the direction of M. Scott Visco provided the musical selections. Seaside Heights Police Officer Nicole Tamburro sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” in a heartfelt performance for the solemn occasion.

Three representatives of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners attended the remembrance service. Deputy Director Virginia “Ginny” Haines, as well as Commissioners Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea and Gary Quinn all expressed their appreciation for law enforcement officers. They presented a proclamation recognizing the day as Police Memorial Day and the month of May as Police Memorial Month, accepted by Stafford Township Police Chief Thomas Dellane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgo7t_0fxpHNrE00
Stafford Township Police Department’s Firing Unit Detail gave a 21-gun salute in honor of the fallen heroes. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

“It is during Police Week that we demonstrate our appreciation for our unsung heroes who nobly wear the badge and put their lives at risk to protect us each and every day,” said Quinn. “We also join with the loved ones of 75 new special law enforcement officers as they were recognized during recent graduation ceremonies from the Ocean County Police Academy.”

“We all pray silently for the safety of these new officers as they enter our communities as peace officers,” continued Quinn. “Moreover, today we take the time to remember the 18 officers whose names grace our memorial. All of them proudly wore the uniform badge of their respective police departments and served their communities with dedication and commitment.”

Quinn also thanked and recognized Billhimer and Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, referring to them as true role models who lead the law enforcement community in Ocean County.

The Stafford Township Police Department’s Firing Unit Detail added to the momentous service as they gave off a 21-gun salute in honor of their fellow officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGPWI_0fxpHNrE00
Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan

  Barnegat Township Police Chief Keith Germain read off the list of names honored at the ceremony as follows: New Jersey State Trooper First Class Joseph A. Smith, August 4, 1927; New Jersey State Trooper Leonard P. McCandless, June 28, 1931; New Jersey State Trooper John J. Ressler, May 1, 1932; Marshal Arnold Johnson, Point Pleasant Police Department. July 22, 1928; Police Officer Hartley Richter, Lakewood Police Department, April 8, 1946; New Jersey State Trooper Raymond P. Fiola, February 19, 1962; Chief Angelo J. Leonetti, Long Beach Township Police Department, March 6, 1962; Police Officer Robert T. Tobias, Manchester Township Police Department, May 17, 1975; Police Officer Richard J. Harper, Brick Township Police Department, May 4, 1978; Police Officer Larry A. Dunfee Jr., Stafford Township Police Department, April 27, 1981; Police Officer John J. Lesemann, Brick Township Police Department, August 30, 1999; Police Officer Robert Ventura, Jackson Township Police Department, March 18, 2001; Police Officer William Preslar, Lakewood Police Department, May 14, 2007; Police Officer Jason C. Marles, Ocean Gate Police Department, November 25, 2010; Police Officer Christopher A. Matlosz, Lakewood Police Department, January 14, 2011; Detective Tina E. Rambo, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, August 1, 2011; Detective 1 John Scott Stevens, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, January 21, 2015; and Cpl. Scott R. Thompson, Manchester Police Department, April 10, 2015.

Ocean County Police Academy’s current class also participated in the service, with recruits from the Ocean County Sheriff’s office and the Point Pleasant Borough Police Department placing the memorial wreath in front of the statue.

“We are overwhelmed with honor and gratitude for these wonderful folks that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Chaplain/ Reverend James Occhipinti. “Bless the families that are here today…let them know important they are to you as honor the memory of their loved one.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford Township, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
State
Virginia State
County
Ocean County, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A new warning system is hitting the Jersey Shore

Last year in South Seaside Park in Berkley Township, Keith Pinto was killed by a lightning strike. He was a lifeguard there and was only 19 years old. It happened at White Sands Beach by 21st Avenue on August 30. Eight people, four of them lifeguards, were struck by the lightning but only Pinto died.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police: 6 Guards Faked Records About Use Of Force On Minor

TRENTON – Six prison guards were charged with using unnecessary force against a youth when they allegedly pepper sprayed an inmate and dragged him out of his cell. The incident happened shortly after midnight on April 8, 2020 at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield. The officers were from Toms River, Beachwood, New Egypt, and other towns.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Authorities: Suspect dead after shooting N.J. police officer

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- Authorities say a suspect who shot a police officer in West New York is dead.The New Jersey Attorney General's office says uniformed officers were sent to a home on 59th Street near Palisade Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a domestic dispute.When officers arrived on the scene, officials say a suspect fired a weapon at the officers. One was shot.Two police officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The officer who was shot is expected to be OK.The identities of the suspect and the injured officer have not yet been released.Authorities say police found three firearms near the suspect at the scene of the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Peace Officers
105.7 The Hawk

Asbury Park, NJ man making shooting threats is among most impactful Jersey Shore News stories of the week

There has been debate and discussion all over the country following the recent shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on what to do next and now. In New Jersey, it was a topic among leaders with New Jersey School Leaders as well as among local communities including in Middletown where there is dialogue to add armed security at schools and up to Monmouth County State Senator Declan O'Scanlon who has proposed a series, package of bills aimed at bolstering security at all schools to prevent anything from happening here to children, teachers, staff, and all in and around schools.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

17-year-old girl dies in N.J. house fire, officials say

A 17-year-old girl died Saturday evening following a house fire in Allendale, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media on Sunday. The New Jersey teen, a student at Northern Highlands Regional High School, was home when the fire broke out at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Allendale Police Chief Michael Dillon said.
ALLENDALE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Route 9 crash in Howell, NJ kills father of 6-year-old

HOWELL — A GoFundMe page has identified the man killed when he was struck on Route 9 early Thursday morning. A 30-year-old Lakewood was walking on the southbound side of the highway in Howell between Alexander Avenue and Ford Road when he was struck by a 53-year-old Deal resident, according to Howell police.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy