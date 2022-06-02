ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weatherwatch: sailing into the eye of a hurricane

By Kate Ravilious
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nZXl_0fxpH7or00
A saildrone is prepared for launch at a dock in Rhode Island, US. Photograph: Susan Ryan/AP

Some of the most deadly and costly hurricanes intensify rapidly before landfall, leaving little time for preparations and evacuations.

Meteorologists are good at forecasting the track tropical storms take but predicting which ones are liable to escalate quickly is harder.

That is partly because we have not been able to observe what happens inside a rapidly strengthening hurricane.

Last year that changed when scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration managed to steer a saildrone into the heart of Hurricane Sam .

Last summer, five wind- and solar-powered uncrewed sailboats were cast into the western Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea and remotely piloted into the path of emerging tropical storms .

In September, saildrone 1045 got its chance when it was directed towards a tropical wave, which swiftly became Hurricane Sam, the most powerful of the season.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am

The measurements returned from saildrone 1045, as it battled through 14-metre-high waves and winds of more than 200km/h , were invaluable, showing that unlike most hurricanes, the sea surface did not cool during the first half of the storm.

Now the scientists preparing the saildrones for the 2022 season are hoping for another opportunity to observe a storm that rapidly becomes a hurricane.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Ocean#Saildrone 1045
The Guardian

A Kardashian snub, Harry’s return and Andrew gone awol. How’s your jubilee weekend?

Harold Nicolson famously wrote that the Queen became Queen in 1952 “while perched in a tree in Africa watching the rhinoceros come down to the pool to drink”. She was wearing jeans. For much of the succeeding 70 years, she has been the one for whom royal safarists will wait patiently for a short glimpse, which they got on Thursday when she came on to the Buckingham Palace balcony dressed like a particularly fragile Wedgwood vase.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Guardian

Why your ability to repair a tractor could also be a matter of life and death

It was one of the few pieces of cheery news to emerge from the war in Ukraine. Russian looters, no doubt with the assistance of Russian troops, stole 27 pieces of John Deere farm equipment, worth about $5m, from a dealership in Melitopol. The kit was shipped to Chechnya, where a nasty surprise awaited the crooks. Their shiny new vehicles had, overnight, become the world’s heaviest paperweights: the dealership from which they had been stolen had “bricked” them remotely, using an inbuilt “kill-switch”.
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

Escape from Auschwitz: the most extraordinary Holocaust story you’ve never heard

A pair of Jewish prisoners plotted to break out of the death camp and tell the world the true horror of what they’d seen. How did they do it?. Escape was lunacy, escape was death. To attempt it was suicide. That much had been taught to Walter Rosenberg early, within a week of his arrival in Auschwitz, aged just 17, at the start of July 1942. One afternoon, he and thousands of others had been forced to stand in silence and watch a public hanging, performed with full ceremony. The SS men had lined up with guns over their shoulders and marching drums strapped around their necks, while out in front stood two mobile gallows, wheeled into position, one for each condemned man.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

301K+
Followers
75K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy