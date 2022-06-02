Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement

The law states that before you can get in a vehicle and drive, you must have a license. However, if you choose to drive anyway, you could be arrested and rack up some pretty hefty fines and that’s exactly what happened to a Carmi man on Thursday afternoon. At a little before 4 p.m. an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 38 year old Joshua L Hosick of Crossville following a traffic stop near 5th and Fackney Street. Hosick is being charged with Driving While License Suspended, Operation of an Uninsured Vehicle and Operation of a Motor Vehicle when registration is suspended for non-insurance.

CARMI, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO