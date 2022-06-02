ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Price At Pump Surpasses $5 A Gallon

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother case of sticker shock may hit you the next time you need to fill up your gas tank....

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 2

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Nicor raising gas rates again in June

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nicor is raising its rates again for the 2nd month in a row, the utility announced on Friday. Nicor’s per therm natural gas cost in June will be $1.24, an increase from $1.11 in May. Nicor says the increase is due to an increased price of natural gas across the United […]
hoiabc.com

Biker dead after getting hit by pickup truck in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person is dead after an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. According to a release from the Tazewell County Coroner, the office was contacted to respond to N. Main St. (Illinois Rt. 116) in East Peoria. Authorities were told around 11:50 PM Saturday.
EAST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Streator, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
Ottawa, IL
Traffic
City
Ottawa, IL
WCIA

Ameren raises prices but it may not affect you, here’s why

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Energy supply prices are rising. That will soon mean higher power bills for a lot of people. A previous report says Ameren raised its prices. They blame global market issues, the war in Ukraine, post-pandemic demand and higher gas prices for the increase. You can expect your next Ameren bill to be […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Can You Pan for Gold in Illinois? What if You Find Some?

My friends put together a Facebook group to talk about outdoors-type stuff. It started off as a funny idea, like a middle-aged Goonies. Some brought up the idea of a canoe trip, going camping, or hiking. You know, things we talk about doing (usually a few drinks in) then never...
ILLINOIS STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Pontiac, IL

A delightful discovery awaits visitors to Pontiac, Illinois. Known as the county seat of the Livingston County, this thriving mid-western city has much to offer. Pontiac is famous for its museums and historical homes located within a one-mile loop within the city center. The historic houses are open for viewing...
wcbu.org

Motorcyclist dies in East Peoria crash

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in East Peoria late Saturday night, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. Hanley said in a news release the crash happened in the 4200 block of North Main Street (Illinois Route 116) at about 11:49 p.m.
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
wmay.com

More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

MICRO Act could bring chip manufacturing to Illinois

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, recently sponsored the MICRO Act, which stands for the Manufacturing Illinois Chips for Real Opportunity Act. MICRO sets up new tax incentives for manufacturers of eligible semiconductors and microchips, which have been in very short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are working at all levels of government to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Destination Illinois: Covered Bridges

In Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land of Lincoln. Covered bridges may seem like a thing of the past, but as Jack Gerfen shows us, Illinois has its share that you can check out for yourself!. For a list of covered bridges in Illinois, click...
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Peoria man killed by truck identified

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The identity of a man killed by a pickup truck last week has been released. According to a statement from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, police, fire, and AMT were called to N. Allen Rd. around 9:30 PM Friday for a male hit by a truck.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WQAD

Fire at Moline golf store leaves estimated $45K in damages

MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
MOLINE, IL
vette-vues.com

Bloomington Gold’s 50th Show Countdown!

Bloomington Gold’s 50th Show Returns to Bloomington/Normal. Vette Vues Magazine is getting ready for the Bloomington Gold Corvette show. It’s finally here! The 50th Bloomington Gold Corvette show will be returning to its original location of Bloomington/Normal Illinois, where it all began 50 years ago. Bloomington Gold organizers want to bring the show back home this year in celebration of its golden anniversary.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
starvedrock.media

Subsidizing Illinois nuclear plants will pay off for for some ratepayers this summer

(The Center Square) – While some parts of the state are bracing for higher electricity costs, other parts of Illinois are likely getting a break. In September, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, clean-energy legislation that included $694 million in ratepayer-funded subsidies to keep three of Illinois’ nuclear power plants up and running.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

This Illinois City Is Considered The Best In America

A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

New COVID cases down statewide; La Salle County remains medium spread

New COVID cases are dropping statewide; but, more counties have high community spread. The Illinois Department of Public Health counted 4200 fewer new cases than last week. Just over 1,220 persons are hospitalized with COVID, 114 are in ICUs and 35 patients are on ventilators. There are nineteen counties rated...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy