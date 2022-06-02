ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Rory McIlroy surprised everyone: "My main motive is money? No, but ..."

By SEAD DEDOVIC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The LIV Golf International series is something that attracts the attention of a large number of people. Rory McIlroy is one of those who commented on the LIV and the complete situation. "I certainly don't think the field is anything to jump up and down about. Look at the...

Lake State
3d ago

LIV is the Limbo League. It's where mid aged golfers go to make as much money as they can because they're too old to compete consistently with the young guns on the PGA Tour and too young to join the PGA Senior Tour. It's a business decision to them (just like the players in every other pro sport.) Every pro Golfer is a small company. If they can't make a living in one League, they have a League they can go to that guarantees a them a much bigger income. It's no different than most people with a job. If you can make more money somewhere else, chances are you'll make the jump. The pyramid gets narrow at the top, if your not one of the top 100 players on the PGA Tour and have little chance of competing consistently for the money, then you cut your losses, and go where you can compete and make money. That's what free agents do in all other sports.

Gary Paul
3d ago

I like Rory but I do remember when he wouldn't play if it wasn't for money but financial independence makes people think a little differently.

