Stone County, MS

Sound Off for June 2, 2022

By Sun Herald readers
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Something to ponder

I had to laugh when your article on this year’s hurricane season pointed out that for the last two seasons they ran out of names. Now how could that be? Could it be due to the fact that now every little rain/snow/wind event is named in an effort to help the insurance companies raise the deductible? Just something to ponder

Good guys?

I’ve heard it said that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Where were all the good guys in Texas?

Study history

Sometimes I dream of living in the utopian world where liberals live. Then I see the news and realize mankind is the same as it always has been. Too many people with the desire for fame, money and power. History teaches us a lot if we take time to study it.

Help needed

What does it take to get an abandoned vehicle to be dealt with in Stone County? It’s been called in, with no results. There is a white sedan sitting on the side of the road near the Airey Tower Work Center. It has been there almost a month now and currently has three flat tires. It’s clearly been abandoned. Stone County, it’s time for someone to deal with it.

Not the answer

Let’s face the facts. Criminals wishing to do us harm have the guns. Taking away guns from law abiding citizens is not the answer.

Gun availability

Getting rid of violent video games and movies is not the answer to end mass shootings. Other developed countries have the same violent games and movies that we do. Read my lips: It’s the availability of guns here that makes the difference.

Clarification needed

Will someone who has read the entire Koran please tell us if it says sins are forgiven if “infidels” are killed or not.

Community Policy