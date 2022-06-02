ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden Christensen Is "Absolutely" Open to a Darth Vader 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Spinoff

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayden Christensen recently sat down with ET Canada to talk about reprising his iconic role as Darth Vader in Disney+‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi and the upcoming Ahsoka spinoff. During the interview, Christensen expressed that he enjoyed returning to the...

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Season Two Reportedly in Development

Disney+ has reportedly greenlighted a second season of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to MakingStarWars, sources inside Disney stated that the show recorded such outstanding “preliminary numbers” and that “there will be more stories for Kenobi in the future.” It remains unclear, however, if it will premiere as a season two or possibly under another title, “[b]ut changes have been made to Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi to explore some of the remaining story potential.”
Newest 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Teaser Clip Sees Sam Neil Reunite With Laura Dern

With the release of Jurassic World: Dominion around the corner, a new clip has surfaced teasing the reunion of Sam Neill’s Alan Grant and Laura Dern’s iconic Dr. Ellie Sattler. The film is set to unite two generations of the Jurassic franchise which also sees Jeff Goldblum reprise his role of Dr. Ian Malcolm and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning as the titular characters of the story.
Megan the Stallion Stuns in Mugler Drip in Bodacious Visuals for "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion is coming for the title of “fashion killa” with the new release of her music video for her scathing hot single, “Plan B.”. The visuals for the diss-heavy track sees the powerhouse take center stage against an all-black background as she stuns in various signature Mugler looks. The styling perfectly fits the scene as she raps, “Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I’m eating / Making so much money, this n***a dumb if he’s cheating.” The rack was first introduced during Megan’s Coachella set. On the first weekend, the artist made it clear that this was personal to her, beginning her song with, “to whom the f***k it may concern.” The song quickly became an internet sensation with Twitter fans going into a frenzy over the now-iconic line, “dick don’t run me, I run dick.”
Hayden Christensen
Logic Delivers New 'Vinyl Days' Single "Bleed It"

Logic has shared a new single from his upcoming Vinyl Days album, “Bleed It.”. Clocking in at approximately two-and-a-half minutes, the cut is co-produced by 6ix and Logic himself and is an emotional account of the rapper’s childhood. “Bleed It” hears Logic open up about his mother’s alcoholism and the circumstances he was born into, rapping, “Sometimes I feel like I’m losing my mind / I’ve seen a lot of shit in my lifetime / Playin’ the field, man, I need anothеr lifeline / Fifty-fifty, I was born to be a f*ck-up.”
HYPEBEAST and POPSHOP LIVE Are Looking for the Next Host of Livestream Series

HYPEBEAST and the mobile live streaming shopping platform POPSHOP LIVE are looking for a personality to host a new shoppable live stream series. Chosen talent will have a natural knack for on-air reporting, the ability to crowdsource and develop organic and paid editorial on a wide array of HYPEBEAST verticals and stories and an active presence on social media (Instagram, Twitter and Facebook).
Zendaya's 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man' win at MTV awards

Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday as her teen drama "Euphoria" and big-screen superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were voted best show and best movie respectively. Zendaya won best performance in a show for "Euphoria," HBO's often bleak and hard-hitting look at modern teen life, which also won offbeat awards for "best fight" and a new award for the best on-screen "hookup."
Stüssy's Converse Chuck 70 Hi Collaboration Has a Release Date

Stüssy‘s upcoming Converse Chuck 70 Hi collaboration has finally received a release date. The shoe is slated to arrive just in time for fans to add the classic silhouette with a new twist to their summer footwear rotation. The new Stüssy Chuck Taylors boast an all-black upper that...
Quentin Tarantino Hosting 'The Video Archives Podcast' With 'Pulp Fiction' Co-Writer Roger Avery

Quentin Tarantino and his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avery are set to co-host a new Sirius Stitcher podcast entitled The Video Archives Podcast. According to reports, The Video Archives Podcast will hear the pair explore the significant moments of their 1983 employment at the celebrated video rental store, Video Archives, and the films that have served as influences in their careers. Tarantino’s collection of over 8,000 tapes and DVDs, which he acquired from Video Archives when it went out of business, will be utilized.
New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Teaser Clip Pinpoints When Jane Foster Claims Mjolnir From Thor

A new teaser clip of Marvel‘s upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder was recently released at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The clip extends an interaction between Jane Foster and Thor that was seen in the official trailer. The clip spotlighted a pivotal moment between exes Thor and Jane, giving audiences additional context of the first meeting between Jane’s Mighty Thor and Thor. While Thor appears to be busy looking for his hammer Mjolnir, which was famously destroyed in Ragnarok by his sister Hela, Thor becomes very close to reuniting with it until Jane appears to wield Mjolnir. The clip shoes Jane winding up Thor’s precious Mjolnir, which hints at her ease of use of the weapon.
Warner Bros. Rumored to Delete All Amber Heard Scenes in 'Aquaman 2'

According to reports, following the verdict of the Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard defamation case, reliable insider KC Walsh has noted that Warner Bros. Pictures is set to delete the actress’ scenes from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The reports note that a meeting between higher-ups was recently held to make the decision of removing Heard from the Aquaman sequel.
A New Trailer for Live-Action ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Trilogy Previews Final Battle Between Edward and Scar

A second trailer is out for the two live-action Fullmetal Alchemist sequel films, Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar (Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen – Fukushūsha Scar) and Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation (Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen – Saigo no Rensei). The franchise launched with the eponymous Fullmetal Alchemist in 2017, based on Hiromu Arakawa’s hit manga.
