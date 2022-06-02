ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

The Nike Dunk Low Is Arriving in "Magma Orange"

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new iteration of the Dunk Low is coming in hot for the summer. Getting ready for the vibrant season, Nike has released a new colorway for the classic silhouette....

hypebeast.com

On Heads Into Nature With Cloudtrax Hiking Shoe

Best known for its running footwear, Swiss label On has entered the outdoors space with the arrival of its new Cloudtrax hiking silhouette. The shoe has been designed to handle a variety of terrains, meaning that it is just as useful walking down city streets as it is hitting mountain trails.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Introduces the Jordan Delta 3 Low

While Jordan Brand continues to rework its classic silhouettes such as the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3, it also looks to take risks and try new things as well. Debuting in 2020, the Jordan Delta is just one example of the brand experimenting. Focused on daily wear, the Delta line has emphasized comfort by leveraging newer technologies such as Nike React foam. Now, with the Delta 3 Low, Jordan Brand has honed in on this focus with a less bulky approach.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

JJJJound Teases Reebok NPC II Collaboration

Montreal-based imprint JJJJound has teamed up with Reebok to further its catalog of clean footwear collaborations. This time around, the brand is adding its signature style to the Reebok NPC II. Unveiled on the brand’s Instagram page, the teaser showcases the 80s silhouette updated with JJJJound’s signature minimalist style. Featuring...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner "Onyx"

Following the release of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Carbon,” we now have an official look at the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Onyx.” Accompanied by a release date, the upcoming take coming this Spring focuses on a simple black look. The adidas YEEZY Foam...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Latest Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 Channels the Vibrant Colors of Sunrise

Continues to expand its footwear collection for the upcoming summer, this time dropping a new colorway for the Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2. Back in April, the sportswear giant released a wild reptilian update for the silhouette in a fluorescent lime green color scheme. The latest shoe to join the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Matthew Zaremba and the Nike Dunk Low

Matthew Zaremba has always had a knack for creative expression. He has amassed a considerable following for his unique artworks, most of which entail powerful graphics and messages that visually articulate various topics from politics to human emotions. But he’s also a veteran of the streetwear industry as he’s spent a majority of his career operating as the marketing director for Karmaloop — one of the pioneers of streetwear e-commerce — as well as Bodega where he is constantly cooking up new ways of storytelling through product and shining a light on communities and the newer generation of creatives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Visionaire"

Following an early look, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Visionaire.” The take on the classic sneaker is set to arrive this Summer in a bright and bold “Volt/Black-Sail” colorway. The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Visionaire” features a...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds a Second Swoosh to the Dunk High in "Stadium Green"

Legacy and tradition play a key role in Nike’s ethos. Despite pushing innovation to its limits, the sportswear giant never forgets to honor the past. This time around,. has included an “85” on the tongue of this Dunk High colorway, referencing the model’s original release year of 1985 as it closes in on its 40th anniversary.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at Wales Bonner x adidas Originals SS22 Footwear

Wales Bonner and adidas Originals recently unveiled their Spring/Summer 2022 collaboration, marking the fourth time that the London-based label and the sportswear giant have collaborated. The capsule incorporates influences from ‘70s and ‘80s photography and music in Burkina Faso across apparel and footwear. The footwear element of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Stüssy's Converse Chuck 70 Hi Collaboration Has a Release Date

Stüssy‘s upcoming Converse Chuck 70 Hi collaboration has finally received a release date. The shoe is slated to arrive just in time for fans to add the classic silhouette with a new twist to their summer footwear rotation. The new Stüssy Chuck Taylors boast an all-black upper that...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Driftwood"

With trends in the world of golf starting to have more streetwear sensibility and renewed cool factor, brands are starting to pour more energy into their respective fairway-ready product lines. One imprint that has been making its presence felt is Jordan Brand which has been generating a healthy amount of footwear offerings inspired by its iconic signature lineage. Up next for Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Driftwood” colorway which — after surfacing early in April has just now appeared via official imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balances Brings Green Suede to the 2002R in the "Good Vibes Pack"

New Balance has kept the 2002R in sneaker conversations all year with releases such as the “Protection Pack” and Joe Freshgoods designed “Conversations Amongst Us.” Now, the American sportswear brand looks back to its collaborative catalog to present the “Good Vibes Pack.” Drawing inspiration from the Kawasaki x New Balance 993 that originally released in 2012, the color scheme used here is sure to excite OG New Balance collectors.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Blackstock & Weber’s Sand Pack Is Suited for Summer

Blackstock & Weber has released its sand pack loafer collection that is suited for the summer season. Expanding the brand’s signature offerings, the pack updates the Mason Horse Bit and Clásico Tassel loafers in soft sand-colored suede. The Mason Horse Bit features a gold buckle while matching tassels complete the Clásico Tassel silhouette. Finishing off the silhouettes are Goodyear-welted soles and the brand’s signature gold B&W logo.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following on from last week’s all-rounded range of limited-edition styling items, HBX Archives has returned with yet another array of coveted releases for Week 73. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources releases from years gone by to sell via its online webstore.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

How To: Legit Check Your Sneakers With eBay's Authenticity Guarantee

EBay, a global leader in the sneaker market, has now launched its Authenticity Guarantee service in Australia, giving both buyers and sellers peace of mind when shopping in the region. Through a team of local authenticators at its Sydney-based warehouse, the online platform expertly verifies sought-after sneakers sold through the program. More importantly, any kicks over $150 AUD are verified at no additional cost.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh's canary---yellow and Syng Unveil a Cell Alpha Speaker Collaboration

Virgil Abloh was an absolute creative force. He always had his hand in multiple projects at the same time whether it be tied to fashion, footwear or any other forms of products and experiences. And while he’s no longer with us, his various imprints are starting to gradually roll out his remaining designs, the latest to be unveiled being this Canary Yellow x Syng Cell Alpha speaker collaboration.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

What the Tech? How IWC Schaffhausen’s Ceratanium Turns Titanium Into Ceramic

It’s been decades since the only choice when buying a new watch was between a case of stainless steel or a precious metal such as gold. Advanced materials trickling down from high tech or high performance fields such as aviation and motorsports have become a driving factor when it comes to selecting a new watch. Case materials offer not only practical benefits, but also come with their own distinct aesthetic properties too. Virtually ubiquitous in 2022, lightweight titanium is hypoallergenic and often more comfortable to wear on the wrist than stainless steel, while ceramic is scratch-resistant. “Advanced materials offer many benefits, especially in the context of the luxury industry,” says Dr. Lorenz Brunner, Department Manager for Research & Innovation at IWC. “Consumers are always looking for innovations. One key advantage of high-tech materials is lightness. Stainless steel and gold are relatively heavy. Titanium, ceramics and Ceratanium are lightweight materials that offer high wearing comfort. Equally important are the aesthetics. Ceramics, for example, has a smooth surface that is also pleasant to touch.”
APPAREL

