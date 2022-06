NEW YORK – Tigers right-hander Beau Brieske had the best start of his Major League career on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Unfortunately, the Yankees won the game, 3-0. Brieske made two mistakes and the first one came on his first pitch of the game to Aaron Judge, who hit his 21st home run over the right-field wall to give New York a 1-0 lead. After that, Brieske found a nice rhythm, retiring 17 of the next 19 batters he faced. It helped that he was able to throw a great slider on this day. Brieske said he enjoyed pitching on the big stage -- New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO