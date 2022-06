The revenge tour is complete for the Ankeny Centennial girls’ soccer team. The fifth-ranked Jaguars got a pair of goals from Averi Porter and defeated No. 2 Council Bluffs Lincoln, 2-0, in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday at Cownie Park. The win was Centennial’s third in a row at the state tournament against a team it had lost to during the regular season.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO